Arsenal v Southampton review – Gripping stuff but a great win in the end

We were looking forward to a bit of a goal fest today, but the fact nowadays is that any team coming to the Emirates sets out to stop us scoring as long as they can, and you could see that was Southamptons plan right from the start.

As usual, Arsenal went hell for leather testing the defence and the first ten minutes was an onslaught on Ramsdale’s box and it was always crowded with defenders in the way, and there was little way through despite our efforts.

In fact in the first 20 minutes the Gunners had 19 touches in Ramsdale’s area and four corners, Obviously Ramsdale has had a few set piece training sessions with us and I must say he was pretty solid in stopping Gabriel or anyone at the end of the ball.

One of Rice’s corners actually reached Havertz at the back post and was in the net, but the ref had already whistled for a few tussles in the box, but, like Leicester last week, it was hard to find a way through.

It was only in the 35th minute that the Saints got into our box in numbers and finally got a shot, but then it went straight to the other end where Jesus was waiting. He brought the ball under control well and turned his defender very well, but couldn’t progress because his shirt was held tightly by the defender who was obviously booked, but yet another Arsenal attack was foiled.

We carried on putting pressure and we finally found a great long rocket shot from Jorginho which went just the post.

We ended up the half with 67% of the possession and 11 shots, but not one on target so far. In my view jesus has been ineffectual and Sterling has not got his mojo back yet and i think we need trossard on and Maybe Martinelli..

So we expected another explosive start from the Gunners in the second half but the saints nearly gave us a sucker punch from kick off and came very close indeed to taking the lead, and we were given a little warning

We were a litle more careful after that and gradually took control again but in one attack Sterling was bundled off the ball in Saints area and suddenly the ball was hooked up the other end. two touches later it fell to young Arsher who scored a great goal that I compared to a Saka cut in. The fans were struck dumb and it looked possible that the Saints could be a bogey team yet again, but no.

We went straight into overdrive and within three mins Havertz was left to go around his defender and smacked it past Ramsdale to a big sigh of relief for all Gooners. But we still had to get another one.

It became a rapid quickfire game at both ends but just ten minutes later Saka put an unbelievably perfect ball into a space that only Martinelli could get to, and he not only got there but volleyed it perfectly between the small space between Ramsdale and the post.

We were finally in the lead, but the Saints were nowhere near giving up and it was damn exciting football. Of course we had to wait until the 87th minute before we could relax after Trossard was running into the box and got sandwiched by two defenders. The defender tried to push it wide but Saka was flying into the box and drove it into the bottom corner to make sure of the points.

The first half may have been a bit of a let down, but boy was that second half gripping stuff.

What a game!

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…