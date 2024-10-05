Arsenal v Southampton review – Gripping stuff but a great win in the end

We were looking forward to a bit of a goal fest today, but the fact nowadays is that any team coming to the Emirates sets out to stop us scoring as long as they can, and you could see that was Southamptons plan right from the start.
As usual, Arsenal went hell for leather testing the defence and the first ten minutes was an onslaught on Ramsdale’s box and it was always crowded with defenders in the way, and there was little way through despite our efforts.
In fact in the first 20 minutes the Gunners had 19 touches in Ramsdale’s area and four corners, Obviously Ramsdale has had a few set piece training sessions with us and I must say he was pretty solid in stopping Gabriel or anyone at the end of the ball.
One of Rice’s corners actually reached Havertz at the back post and was in the net, but the ref had already whistled for a few tussles in the box, but, like Leicester last week, it was hard to find a way through.
It was only in the 35th minute that the Saints got into our box in numbers and finally got a shot, but then it went straight to the other end where Jesus was waiting. He brought the ball under control well and turned his defender very well, but couldn’t progress because his shirt was held tightly by the defender who was obviously booked, but yet another Arsenal attack was foiled.
We carried on putting pressure and we finally found a great long rocket shot from Jorginho which went just the post.
We ended up the half with 67% of the possession and 11 shots, but not one on target so far. In my view jesus has been ineffectual and Sterling has not got his mojo back yet and i think we need trossard on and Maybe Martinelli..
So we expected another explosive start from the Gunners in the second half but the saints nearly gave us a sucker punch from kick off and came very close indeed to taking the lead, and we were given a little warning
We were a litle more careful after that and gradually took control again but in one attack Sterling was bundled off the ball in Saints area and suddenly the ball was hooked up the other end. two touches later it fell to young Arsher who scored a great goal that I compared to a Saka cut in. The fans were struck dumb and it looked possible that the Saints could be a bogey team yet again, but no.
We went straight into overdrive and within three mins Havertz was left to go around his defender and smacked it past Ramsdale to a big sigh of relief for all Gooners. But we still had to get another one.
It became a rapid quickfire game at both ends but just ten minutes later Saka put an unbelievably perfect ball into a space that only Martinelli could get to, and he not only got there but volleyed it perfectly between the small space between Ramsdale and the post.
We were finally in the lead, but the Saints were nowhere near giving up and it was damn exciting football. Of course we had to wait until the 87th minute before we could relax after Trossard was running into the box and got sandwiched by two defenders. The defender tried to push it wide but Saka was flying into the box and drove it into the bottom corner to make sure of the points.
The first half may have been a bit of a let down, but boy was that second half gripping stuff.
What a game!
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Entertaining game, but Arsenal just woke up after Archer’s goal. Havertz made a great finish and his physicality really helped us out
Saka was productive as usual and Martinelli was a super-sub with his blistering pace
@Jesus isn’t getting any better I doubt if he will last past this season. Sterling yet to be productive he needs to step up his game.
Sterling is a player who will run at a defender (or hit a defender with the ball) the moment he has time to think, he can’t make up his mind.
I’ll say ship him back to Chelshit
G. Jesus had chance to release Saka into space but choose not to. I’ll say sell him Immediately
Never change a winning team i hope arteta takes note, havertz is our 9 now not Jesus
But surely Arteta needs to play his fringe players to get match fit. If you can’t do it against Leicester, then when?
Sterling and Jesus need to get more alert I agree
One of them can play but not the two at once
Just like Pat said, it was just to get them up to speed
There will be a point in the season when the team will unavoidable depend on them – they need to be ready before then
How long did it take Martinelli to hit the form he’s now hit ?
About 5 consecutive matches with up to 60 minutes each match
Getting less than 10 minutes for Sterling & Jesus which is not consecutive – it would most likely take them much longer to hit the abilities which we know they possess
So matches like this are good to give then substantial time – the risk of it backfiring is there though, but it could be managed well like Arteta did today
And Kai needed like half of last season to hit the form he’s on now
That’s about 18 matches with all almost always 90 minutes
Great win but we have some issues that are making our games more difficult than necessary. For example we haven’t once scored in the 1st 15, remember our fast start that made our match easier.
Also we are sluggish to start the 2nd half and conceded 3 goals between 46-60 min.
Keep those stats coming, they’re so essential to our season.
Here’s another for you City are utterly terrible defensively without Rodri especially in counter attacks they look like amateurs at time. They will drop a lot more pts this season vs the “small teams” than they usually do.
if adama traore knew how to shoot they’d have conceded 5 today.
Traore (facepalm). Such clear cut chances. Fulham played superb.
That’s a stat?🤣
I was joking🤣🤣🤣
That’s not a stat, that’s a spoiler!!
Hardly the “landslide” predicted on JA a little earlier but a good win and three points, nevertheless.
The defence is conceding goals regularly now, so we need to keep scoring more than ever. Thank goodness for Havertz and Saka in particular – let’s hope that neither gets injured.
Another “non-performance” performance really from Jesus, I think it’s fair to say. Again, should Arsenal actually need to rely upon him (as above), there could be problems.
I agree I was a bit suspicious going into this game. Not that we would lose but it wouldn’t be a straightforward win. But the shift in gears after Saints score was definitely scary from Arsenal.
Yes. They certainly did what they had to do which was sufficient in the end.
How can he get into good form if he isn’t playing more than 5 mins normally? And this was an ideal game to give him and Sterling minutes…
Otherwise they will be cold if required upon !
That’s true, but he did have 27 opportunities to show that “form” last season in the EPL and scored 4 goals. Presumably he was “warmed up” sufficiently for most of those at least. It’s not really a question of his form, or lack of it, in the few games he’s played so far this season, is it.
Of course, Jesus may come into a run of good form, who knows, but if he’s really called upon to stand in for, say, Havertz for any length of time (which is a possibility, at least) then I fear Arsenal could have problems.
My own worry now is the frequency with which we’re conceding in almost every match. Where’s the clean sheet that made Raya the golden gloves winner. Something needs to be done
My only thought is that there have been a few changes brought on by injury and Calafiore who is still adjusting. In many ways, Timber is like a new signing. Ben White was ever present last season. We shall see how that pans out.
Great result in the end. But we made a very poor Southampton look far more dangerous than they are. Very sterile first half even with the massive ball retention stats. Until the last half hour, we looked very blunt. Jesus gave us nothing as a striker and it just doesn’t work anymore. 3 points again, the mist important thing.