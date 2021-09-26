Arsenal v Spurs – Build-up & Predicted Score for NLD clash

Arsenal will take on their noisy neighbours Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates this evening, with the chance to move level on points.

The Gunners started the new campaign in awful fashion, albeit with a number of obstacles emerging to disrupt our preparation for each matchup, and with both Chelsea and Man City having been our opposition in our first three matches.

We’ve since turned things around, winning against both Norwich and Burnley, but with both sides without a win thus far, today’s test will naturally be a better judge on how far we have come.

Tottenham have endured the opposite opening to the season. They beat Manchester City in the opening game week of the campaign before winning their next two with Watford and Wolves, before losing the following clashes with Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

We will join our rivals on nine points if we are to claim all three points this evening, and I feel that we have to be the favourites with us on a winning run at present, and with our Team News update showing no players absent.

We know that form will mostly count for nothing once the crowd is roaring and the game gets underway, but I can’t help but feel we have the edge, and am backing us to come away with a 2-1 win.

What are your expectations from today’s game?

Patrick