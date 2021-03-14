Arsenal v Spurs Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI for PL clash

Tottenham will make the extremely short trip across North London to take on Arsenal in the Premier League today, and the hosts have no known injury absences to contend with.

I can’t recall the last time that we had 100% of our players available for selection for a single fixture, let alone a North London Derby day, but that time has come.

Emile Smith Rowe was assessed ahead of the Europa League match on Thursday, and was deemed ready to return, coming off the bench in the 82nd minute, and he could well make his return to the starting line-up this evening.

Alex Runarsson was the only player missing in midweek due to no longer being registered to play in Europe, and returns to the squad today.

Predicted XI:

Leno

Chambers Luiz Mari Tierney

Partey Xhaka

Saka Odegaard Smith Rowe

Aubameyang

Willian’s return to form could well see him have a chance of starting today, but I can’t help but feel like the young and exciting trio in behind Aubameyang is the favoured selection when fit.

Nicolas Pepe’s improved performances in recent months also give him a chance, but if all of our squad is 100% I struggle to overlook SOS.

Chambers was assured in the right-back role last week, and appears to offer a more sound defensive unit which could be needed against the likes of Harry Kane, Son and Bale this afternoon, and while I’m not sure I want Luiz to be starting today, I believe Arteta rates him ahead of Holding.

Who do you expect to line-up in attack? Which defensive pairing would you choose to stop our noisy neighbours today?

Patrick