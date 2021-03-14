Arsenal v Spurs Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI for PL clash

Tottenham will make the extremely short trip across North London to take on Arsenal in the Premier League today, and the hosts have no known injury absences to contend with.
I can’t recall the last time that we had 100% of our players available for selection for a single fixture, let alone a North London Derby day, but that time has come.
Emile Smith Rowe was assessed ahead of the Europa League match on Thursday, and was deemed ready to return, coming off the bench in the 82nd minute, and he could well make his return to the starting line-up this evening.
Alex Runarsson was the only player missing in midweek due to no longer being registered to play in Europe, and returns to the squad today.
Predicted XI:
Leno
Chambers Luiz Mari Tierney
Partey Xhaka
Saka Odegaard Smith Rowe
Aubameyang
Willian’s return to form could well see him have a chance of starting today, but I can’t help but feel like the young and exciting trio in behind Aubameyang is the favoured selection when fit.
Nicolas Pepe’s improved performances in recent months also give him a chance, but if all of our squad is 100% I struggle to overlook SOS.
Chambers was assured in the right-back role last week, and appears to offer a more sound defensive unit which could be needed against the likes of Harry Kane, Son and Bale this afternoon, and while I’m not sure I want Luiz to be starting today, I believe Arteta rates him ahead of Holding.
Who do you expect to line-up in attack? Which defensive pairing would you choose to stop our noisy neighbours today?
Patrick
3 Comments
I think the starters in Greece would start again today. We’d likely be okay if Kane is injured, since Spuds rely too much on his hold-up play and vision
It’s matchday!!!!! A win against them is long overdue – the last time was the 4-2 back in 2018!! What better way to get in the mood than go and watch the highlights of that game (again!!!) 🔴
COYG!!!! Come on Mikel, 3rd time lucky!!
Would rather see Cedric and Holding on the right side of our back four but suspect it’ll be Bellerin and Luiz.
NLD is always big but today feels huge. We can argue about needing a different manager or different players but what this team really needs is more intangible – a healthy dose of self-belief. Really feel a win today can kick us on to a strong finish on league and EL.