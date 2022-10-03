Arsenal v Spurs: I wish every Gooner could have been there – Sheer unbridled joy

Travelling down from Scotland via the M74, M6, M11 and M25 to Cockfosters underground station, getting off at Holloway Road and entering The Emirates always gives me time to think about the game and how my journey home would differ if we won or lost!!

Cockfosters at 10.35 and there were plenty of red and white shirts around and parking the car was a nightmare.

There was also plenty of bravado from the fans on the train and a few choruses of our favourite Spud song was heard.

At Holloway Road, there were hundreds of fans, patiently queuing for the lifts and one could feel the tension in the air.

Crossing the main road and, as usual, being offered tickets for the game from touts (how DO they get tickets??) and heard the price of £300 being suggested!!!

The Armoury shop was doing brisk business as I looked around, before entering the ground at 11.20.

The Clock End was filling up and the chants were loud and varied.

Both squads, the Spuds first, came out to loosen up and go through their warming up routines and as the Arsenal players left, they were cheered by a rapidly filling stadium.

As the two teams came out for the kick off, there were still lots of fans filing in to their seats, but the noise and tension was enormous and we started off like a house on fire!!!

Chants for MA and the players were non stop, as we dominated the game and it was to reach a crescendo when TP fired in a wonderful shot that was nothing more than we deserved… our noisy neighbours looked shell shocked as fans all around sang, rocked and asked “Who are you” to the motley away fans who, to be perfectly honest, had been as quiet as a mouse.

It seemed we could do nothing wrong… oops… a penalty drew them level and, to the chorus of “Harry Kane, he’s one of our own” those Spud fans suddenly woke up, as did their team and, for the next 15 minutes, took the game to us.

However, the crowd rose to the occasion and sang their hearts out, with the players responding and we went in at 1-1.

Second half was a riot of noise from the Gooners and, when Jesus bundled in the second goal, I understood why there hadn’t been a roof put on The Emirates… it would have lifted off into space!!!

There were chants and songs being sung that I’d never heard before and it was bedlam.

Then the red card – believe me that was a dead cert correct decision.

My seat is just a little to the right of the incident and a little bit higher and it was a cynical foul borne out of frustration by being given the run around for the entire game.

Of course, as the player sauntered off, he was told exactly what the crowd thought of him.

We continued to dominate the game in every aspect and when the third goal went in, it was absolute magic, chaos, bedlam, just sheer unbridled joy is the only way I can describe it!!

The spud fans were already leaving in droves and, when the final whistle went, there were no more than a hundred left (in my opinion) and why they stayed to clap their players, I fail to understand… it was an awful, inept display.

However, our players were cheered by an ecstatic Emirates stadium, still, seemingly, full to the rafters, singing and chanting with “We are top of the league, say we are top of the league” being my favourite.

As we filed out, it was just as raucous in the concourse, with young and old singing, dancing and having a ball.

High fives with fans I’ve never met was taking place and “Tottenham get battered everywhere they go” was the never ending chant being the favourite!!

It continued all the way to the Arsenal underground station, and I have to say it was such a wonderful experience to be part of it.

One more fact, this is the only game that I have attended at The Emirates, where I had to stand the ENTIRE match, such was the excitement and commitment of the fans.

Believe me, there is something big brewing at our club and the fans are a very important part of this.

How I wish every Gooner could have been there and I hope this article gives those who weren’t, a taste of what we, the lucky ones, are capable of doing.

ken1945