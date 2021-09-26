Arsenal v Tottenham Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up

Arsenal will play host to our noisy neighbours later on today in the Super Sunday clash with Tottenham, and we have a full bill of health going into the match.

Granit Xhaka has completed his three-match ban and returns to the squad after his reckless two-footed challenge in the loss to Manchester City before the international break.

Mo Elneny also returns to availability after suffering a hamstring injury at the start of the month, although we wouldn’t be expect him to start this weekend.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu White Gabriel Tierney

Partey Xhaka

Pepe Odegaard Saka

Auba

As much as I would love to see us carry on with Partey and Odegaard in the deeper role, which also allows Emile Smith Rowe to start also, I’m near certain that Arteta will bring Xhaka straight back into the side.

The other big question mark is whether the manager will bring Bernd Leno back in, with him reported to have promised that he would return for this matchup, but with the form Ramsdale is in I simply can’t accept that he will now lose his spot at such a crucial time.

I feel like this team would get the job done with Spurs struggling at present, but we cannot take anything for granted knowing that their players will be self-motivated for a result today.

Patrick