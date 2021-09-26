Arsenal v Tottenham Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up

Arsenal will play host to our noisy neighbours later on today in the Super Sunday clash with Tottenham, and we have a full bill of health going into the match.
Granit Xhaka has completed his three-match ban and returns to the squad after his reckless two-footed challenge in the loss to Manchester City before the international break.
Mo Elneny also returns to availability after suffering a hamstring injury at the start of the month, although we wouldn’t be expect him to start this weekend.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu White Gabriel Tierney
Partey Xhaka
Pepe Odegaard Saka
Auba
As much as I would love to see us carry on with Partey and Odegaard in the deeper role, which also allows Emile Smith Rowe to start also, I’m near certain that Arteta will bring Xhaka straight back into the side.
The other big question mark is whether the manager will bring Bernd Leno back in, with him reported to have promised that he would return for this matchup, but with the form Ramsdale is in I simply can’t accept that he will now lose his spot at such a crucial time.
I feel like this team would get the job done with Spurs struggling at present, but we cannot take anything for granted knowing that their players will be self-motivated for a result today.
Patrick
Sambi in for Xhaka and Pepé and Saka switching wings and we are good to go. Another reason we need to win 3-1 today is that I only got one measly point yesterday in the prediction league!
They will highly (Spurs)be motivated when Xhaka and Leno are being used for this game. Both these players become most vulnerable when pressed. We shall see.
Play Xhaka, and we will struggle, own goal by Arteta playing the hapless useless Xhaka, why on earth would you play that fool. Not up for, not good enough
MA has not promised Leno a start in this game
When it was reported over 2 weeks ago, MA came out on Sky sports and said that was not true.
Please keep up to date
Playing Xhaka is the biggest mistake MA can make, it’s a tricky one, he can be the best “which I doubt” or he can be as “usual”!
I wouldn’t risk playing him .. I’d rather starting with Partey alone with the front players supporting him by getting back whenever the ball is with the opponent, starting with WSR and Ode as playmakers, Pepe and Saka on sides and Laca or Auba alone in front.
Our 4 and Rams should stay the same!
MA should be smart with his choices if he is planning to “stay”!
Im always up for a North London derby. COYG ❤
For me, playing Xhaka and Partey will make a strong midfield and that will pave way for Odegaard to play Ozil’s way. But i will love to see Laca in this important game.
#COYG💪
North London is always Red.
#COYG💪
Laca should replace auba, he will keep the spurs centre backs busy n also bring other players into play.
Our January target or summer target should be Ivan toney. Man is a beast of a striker, he handle van dijk n matip well , winning 7 aerial duels.
He make our forward complete.