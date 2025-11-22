Arsenal v Tottenham Match Preview and prediction

Arsenal and Tottenham will renew their rivalry in the upcoming North London derby, with both sides aiming to secure a victory following the international break. Before the break, the Gunners experienced disappointment as Sunderland ended their winning run with a 2-2 draw. Tottenham, meanwhile, were held to a 2-2 draw by Manchester United, although they have generally maintained strong form in the league this season.

Stakes for Arsenal

Many expect Arsenal to contend for the Premier League title, and a win in this fixture is essential. Failure to secure victory, particularly if Manchester City wins their match, could see the gap between the two sides narrow considerably. Historically, Arsenal have been formidable at home, winning all of their last five matches across all competitions. This advantage is key as they aim to maintain momentum and keep pressure on their title rivals.

Tottenham’s Road Form and Squad News

Arsenal will, however, face a Tottenham side that has shown excellent form on their travels. The Lilywhites have yet to suffer defeat away from home in either the league or Champions League this term. Their only loss on the road came against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup, underlining the challenge they present in this derby. Both teams could benefit from the return of previously injured players, which may influence tactical options for their respective managers. Arsenal, however, will be without Gabriel in defence, a notable absence that is likely to weaken their back line. Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera are prepared to step in, but the loss of the experienced defender remains significant.

This clash promises to be highly competitive, with the home advantage potentially proving decisive for Arsenal, while Tottenham’s resilience on the road suggests they will be a formidable opponent. Both teams will aim to make a statement in this eagerly anticipated fixture, which could have implications for the Premier League standings in the coming weeks.

Prediction

Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham

