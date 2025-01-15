Arsenal v Tottenham – Match Preview and score prediction

Tonight, the Gunners will continue their Premier League campaign with a mouth-watering clash against bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur, in what promises to be an entertaining encounter. After failing to win our last Premier League game, Arsenal will be hoping to get back to winning ways with a convincing victory, something that Gooners will be hoping for in light of our recent struggles. Tottenham, for their part, will be hoping to extend their winning run to three games after cup victories against Liverpool and Tamworth recently. However, those two victories have only papered over the cracks of their Premier League campaign so far, as they are currently languishing outside the top ten. Their tally of 24 points has them trailing us by 16 points ahead of the clash tonight, and from an Arsenal point of view, we’ll be hoping to extend that gap by three points with a win.

Team News

The biggest talking point on this front is the injury to Gabriel Jesus. The club, on their official website, has confirmed that the Brazilian has sustained an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee, which will be a huge blow for Jesus after finding some form with the side recently. He will undergo surgery in the coming days, as confirmed by the club, meaning that his campaign is effectively over.

In other updates, Mikel Arteta confirmed that Calafiori’s issue, which kept him out of the United game, is not serious, hinting at a potential involvement tonight. He also confirmed that Jorginho and Jurrien Timber will be fit for the game after their injury scare against United, with the pair having struggled only with cramps prior to their departure. Apart from that, there are no new injury concerns heading into the encounter.

Predicted Lineup

Starting from the back, I see Arteta going with the same back five (including Raya) that started against United. The central defensive pairing of Gabriel and Saliba will obviously play, while I think Jurrien Timber should start after his withdrawal against United. At left-back, I just don’t see Arteta risking Calafiori, regardless of whether it’s a minor issue, which would mean another start for the impressive Myles Lewis-Skelly. In midfield, I’m predicting the boss will opt for his first-choice midfield three this season, meaning that Mikel Merino and Jorginho will drop out of the side for Declan Rice and Thomas Partey, respectively. In the forward area, I’m going with a bold prediction, with this being a first league start for Raheem Sterling since October, alongside Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli to complete the attacking trident. Here’s my lineup in full:

David Raya

Jurrien Timber

William Saliba

Gabriel Magalhães

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Thomas Partey

Declan Rice

Martin Ødegaard (C)

Gabriel Martinelli

Kai Havertz

Raheem Sterling

Score Prediction

With Liverpool dropping points last night, it presents us with another chance to cut the gap between us to four points. They’re winless in two Premier League games and have only one win in the last four games across all competitions. We simply have to put more pressure on the Reds if we want this kind of run to continue. Even with a less-than-ideal starting lineup, we should have enough to beat this Tottenham side. This is especially true considering the number of key players they’ll be missing in defence, with only the inexperienced duo of Archie Gray and Radu Dragusin to call upon at the heart of their defence. We should ruthlessly expose them, and I’m quietly optimistic that we will.

A North London Derby under the lights at the Emirates – I can see nothing else but a win for the Gunners, so I’ll be going for a 2-1 win as my score prediction.

Let me know yours in the comments, Gooners!

BENJAMIN KENNETH