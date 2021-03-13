Arsenal v Tottenham – Michael Owen predicts the outcome

Michael Owen thinks Arsenal and Tottenham will play out a 1-1 draw when they meet in the North London Derby this weekend.

Both teams have been inconsistent this season and that explains why they are struggling in pursuit of European football.

They have both also returned to form in recent games with the Gunners beating Olympiacos away in the Europa League this week.

Spurs beat Dynamo Zagreb 2-0 in their European fixture to continue their fine run of form.

Jose Mourinho has seen his top players like Gareth Bale and Harry Kane hit form at the perfect time and both players will be looked upon to inspire them to a win.

Owen says both sides are hitting top form and that will make this game an exciting one to watch.

He says because both teams are playing well now, they will cancel each other in the match.

He said on Mirror Football: “This game is always a huge occasion, and with both sides now hitting form, this one’s set up to be an exciting match. I’d expect Arsenal to have most of the territory here with Spurs hoping to catch the Gunners on the counter.

“To a certain extent, I think that could work. However, I was very impressed with Arsenal’s win in the Europa League midweek, and with both playing so well, I could see them cancelling each other out.”