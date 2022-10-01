Arsenal v Tottenham Preview and Form Guide “I think the word is excitement”

So the big day has finally arrived, and Tottenham are on their way to the Emirates for a game that could be crucial to the title race, over and above the deep-rooted rivalry felt by all Arsenal fans.

Mikel Arteta tried to explain why this game is so important: “Many things. I think you have to feel attached and a belonging to the club and when you have that feeling, and then you understand the history of the derbies, how both teams were historically created, and what has happened over the years, then that makes it very special. I think it’s a very special city, it’s a really special country, very passionate fans and it’s a great atmosphere to play in.”

“I just think it’s all about emotion and willingness to get to that moment and have enjoyment. It’s the nicest game of the season by a mile, for what it means to our supporters, for the history of it. And now as well, because looking at the table and where both teams want to be, it becomes a really important match. I think the word is excitement.”

I am certainly a bag of nerves at the moment, and I expect all fans of both sides are feeling tense and hopeful of coming away with all three points. But we should also be quietly confident given our record at the Emirates…

FORM GUIDE

Although Arsenal’s start to the season has been nothing short of spectacular, the fact is that Tottenham are currently only one point behind us, and, unlike Arsenal, are currently unbeaten in the League. They have won every home game, but away they are not so great with a win at Nottingham Forest and two draws in their other London derbies at West Ham and Chelsea, so you could hope that we could manage at least a point to stay ahead of them in the Top Four race. But considering we have also won our last six games at Fortress Emirates, I would expect us to extend that sequence and get a great boost in our hopes of perhaps challenging for the title.

Arsenal have scored 17 goals in their 7 games so far and conceded 7, and have only kept 3 clean sheets.

Tottenham have scored 18 and conceded 7 as well, but with only two clean sheets, so there is not much between them, but Arsenal have great advantage of playing at home where we have a fantastic record against Spurs.

Obviously the atmosphere at the Emirates will be electric, and the home fans will give Arsenal the energy and belief that we can always overcome Tottenham at home!

COYG!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video Extra – Watch Thierry Henry tell what he thinks about VAR!

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids