Arsenal v Tottenham WSL game to be broadcast live on TV

Women’s Super League is no joke! by Shenel

We all love to watch a good derby don’t we, and for me whether it is the men’s or the women’s team it does not make a difference as long as I can access the game to be able to watch it. I am happy to sit and observe and even more so if it is Arsenal.

It is especially nice to see how things have evolved, and it is nice to see that broadcasters are now showing how important the women’s super league is by showing a number of matches for the new season.

It has been revealed that the Arsenal Women’s North London derby and Super League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur at home has been selected for TV coverage on BT Sport. The game will take place on Sunday October the 18th and kick off will be at 2:30pm.

It gives fans that cannot attend or are not allowed to attend, due to the ongoing pandemic, a chance to be able to see the FA Women’s Super League in full swing, showcasing the talent that the league has to offer. Especially if they have not seen it before.

As a fan and former footballer. it makes me proud to see the way that women’s football has evolved and although there is a long way to go, we are not far off seeing them appreciated in the same light as the men’s teams are. And the fact that big broadcasters like BT Sport have now been given leeway to be able to show these key games live on TV can only be a good thing for the sport and getting it promoted.

Indeed, we have come a long way since the beginning in regards to promoting and showcasing women’s football and although we have a little further to go I cannot wait to see just how much further we can really go. Gooners?

