Arsenal v Villarreal Build-up & Predicted Score as we aim for final place

The countdown is on for tonight’s Europa League semi-final clash between Arsenal and Villarreal at the Emirates, where one of the two will earn a place in the final.

Manchester United look extremely likely to be awaiting the winner of tonight’s matchup, having smashed their way to a 6-2 victory at Old Trafford last week.

With Manchester City and Chelsea also sealing their place in the Champions League final this week, Arsenal have the chance to complete the set tonight, which would mean that England have had all four finalists in two of the last three years. United reaching the final alone would still mean that each of England’s so-called top six have each made at least one final of the last three years regardless.

While the Red Devils can be calm ahead of their clash, Arsenal still have work to do.

We lost 2-1 in Spain last Thursday, in what was very-much a first-half to forget. Thankfully it was a game of two halves, and despite losing Dani Ceballos to a red card, we finished the 90 minutes strongly and got that all-important away goal.

This second-half performance could well give us the edge going into today’s clash, while Arsenal’s confident 2-0 win over Newcastle at the weekend can’t have hurt.

Villarreal also won at the weekend, albeit after a rocky game with Getafe which was settled by a late goal, which will definitely not have been the perfect preparation either.

I can’t help but feel confident that this game is set up for Arsenal, and will go as far as to say that we will win convincingly. The buzz at present has to be a big positive, and I’m expecting a scoreline to match.

I can feel a nice 3-0 win coming for our side, with Aubameyang getting on the scoresheet.

What are your early predictions? Any negative Nellies believe tonight will not go our way?

Patrick