Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Arsenal v Villarreal Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI for a final place

Arsenal have the task of overturning a 2-1 deficit to Villarreal reach the Europa League final, and could well have a full squad of options available.

The only player who is definitely missing is Alex Runarsson, having been replaced in our Europa League quota by January signing Mat Ryan.

David Luiz made his return to action after over a month out on Sunday, but failed to make it through the full 90 minutes before picking up a new injury, but Arteta claimed in his press-conference(via Arsenal.com) that he could well feature.

Kieran Tierney and Alexandre Lacazette were doubts for the big match however, but with both returning to full training yesterday with the rest of the squad, there is hope that both could well feature to some extent.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Leno
Chambers Holding Gabriel Tierney
Partey Xhaka
Saka Odegaard Smith Rowe
Aubameyang

While Laca and Tierney are likely at similar points in their recovery, I imagine that the Scot’s participation would be more crucial to our bid to reach the final, which is why I’ve included him.

That front four could have been named even with Lacazette back to 100%, which is another reason why this could well be the tam that starts.

Tierney’s return would also allow Xhaka to return to his more comfortable role in midfield.

Nicolas Pepe also deserves a mention, having returned to form in recent weeks, and I would be shocked if he didn’t come off the bench assuming he does miss out on the starting line-up.

Who do you believe should be starting this evening? Would the above XI be strong enough to reach the final?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Europa League Villarreal

6 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. instrooments says:
    May 6, 2021 at 1:17 pm

    odegaard should be benched..

    Smith Rowe, Pepe should start at their best positions, then martinelli, laca, Odegaard can come in second half, we might even get to extra time who knows..

    my preferred line up

    Ryan
    Chambers Holding Mari xhaka
    El neny. Partey
    … …… Smith rowe. ……..
    Saka.. …. …Aubameyang… …pepe

    Tierney might not b 100% to face chukwueze, Xhaka can man mark well
    .his sole focus should be marking chukwueze out of the match…

    Then Pepe and saka can commit more villareal players to fouls and subsequent yellow cards to nullify their pressing…

    Reply
    1. Joe Allysons says:
      May 6, 2021 at 1:34 pm

      It’s odd that I seem to be the only person who noticed how villareal hurt us last time around. In as much as we blame Ceballos for what he did, He was exposed. When did it become normal for a fullback to run at a central midfielder?

      Three instances :
      1. The first goal, Foyth runs at Ceballos, forces him narrow to isolate Xhaka with Chukwueze , slides the ball out to Chukwueze, then instantly it’s 3 v 2 there because Foyth, Chukwueze and a central midfielder are in the same area.

      2. In the second half, again Foyth breaks towards Ceballos, Mari doesn’t know whether to come or go, Xhaka definetly can’t come lest Chukwueze is played in behind him, it ends up in a one on one against Leno and we get lucky

      3. Foyth breaks towards Ceballos who this time tries to be cautious and commit to the tackle. mistimes and gets yellow.

      One recurring theme .A fullback running at a CM. Most fullbacks are obviously going to be faster than CMs and that’s why ordinarily, That wouldn’t happen. What then was the problem?

      That fullback was Pepe’s man.

      Reply
      1. instrooments says:
        May 6, 2021 at 2:06 pm

        Nice observation Joe..

        I would have preferred martinelli in place of Pepe to press up-top ( but Arteta wouldn’t leave Pepe out due his recent form in Europa) , so option b is playing ESR in the middle, the lad is a hard worker and would compliment Pepe.. As seen in the slavia game

        Reply
  2. Stephanie says:
    May 6, 2021 at 1:38 pm

    Fingers crossed 🤞 that MA starts the right players and subs properly

    COYG 💕

    Reply
  3. PJ-SA says:
    May 6, 2021 at 1:43 pm

    My preferred team would look like this:

    Ryan
    Chambers Holding Mari Tierney
    Partey Elneny
    Saka Smith Rowe Aubameyang
    Laca

    Odegaard & Pepe off the bench early if needed. Partey can be the supply from deeper midfield. Xhaka on bench and Elneny in as Villarreal are quite a mobile team and moved us around a lot.

    Reply
  4. Sims says:
    May 6, 2021 at 1:56 pm

    I’d love to see martinelli on the pitch today but it’d be nearly impossible to bench Saka and pepe atm. So maybe a second half appearances when Villarreal start to tire?

    Auba
    Pepe smith-rowe Saka
    Xhaka partey
    cedric Gabriel holding bellerin
    Ryan

    Martinelli, Laca and odegaard as subs in the 2nd half depending on the score and atmosphere of the game.
    Hopefully no Willian or strange tactics tonight

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs