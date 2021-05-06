Arsenal v Villarreal Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI for a final place

Arsenal have the task of overturning a 2-1 deficit to Villarreal reach the Europa League final, and could well have a full squad of options available.

The only player who is definitely missing is Alex Runarsson, having been replaced in our Europa League quota by January signing Mat Ryan.

David Luiz made his return to action after over a month out on Sunday, but failed to make it through the full 90 minutes before picking up a new injury, but Arteta claimed in his press-conference(via Arsenal.com) that he could well feature.

Kieran Tierney and Alexandre Lacazette were doubts for the big match however, but with both returning to full training yesterday with the rest of the squad, there is hope that both could well feature to some extent.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Leno

Chambers Holding Gabriel Tierney

Partey Xhaka

Saka Odegaard Smith Rowe

Aubameyang

While Laca and Tierney are likely at similar points in their recovery, I imagine that the Scot’s participation would be more crucial to our bid to reach the final, which is why I’ve included him.

That front four could have been named even with Lacazette back to 100%, which is another reason why this could well be the tam that starts.

Tierney’s return would also allow Xhaka to return to his more comfortable role in midfield.

Nicolas Pepe also deserves a mention, having returned to form in recent weeks, and I would be shocked if he didn’t come off the bench assuming he does miss out on the starting line-up.

Who do you believe should be starting this evening? Would the above XI be strong enough to reach the final?

Patrick