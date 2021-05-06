Arsenal v Villarreal Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI for a final place

Arsenal have the task of overturning a 2-1 deficit to Villarreal reach the Europa League final, and could well have a full squad of options available.
The only player who is definitely missing is Alex Runarsson, having been replaced in our Europa League quota by January signing Mat Ryan.
David Luiz made his return to action after over a month out on Sunday, but failed to make it through the full 90 minutes before picking up a new injury, but Arteta claimed in his press-conference(via Arsenal.com) that he could well feature.
Kieran Tierney and Alexandre Lacazette were doubts for the big match however, but with both returning to full training yesterday with the rest of the squad, there is hope that both could well feature to some extent.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Leno
Chambers Holding Gabriel Tierney
Partey Xhaka
Saka Odegaard Smith Rowe
Aubameyang
While Laca and Tierney are likely at similar points in their recovery, I imagine that the Scot’s participation would be more crucial to our bid to reach the final, which is why I’ve included him.
That front four could have been named even with Lacazette back to 100%, which is another reason why this could well be the tam that starts.
Tierney’s return would also allow Xhaka to return to his more comfortable role in midfield.
Nicolas Pepe also deserves a mention, having returned to form in recent weeks, and I would be shocked if he didn’t come off the bench assuming he does miss out on the starting line-up.
Who do you believe should be starting this evening? Would the above XI be strong enough to reach the final?
Patrick
odegaard should be benched..
Smith Rowe, Pepe should start at their best positions, then martinelli, laca, Odegaard can come in second half, we might even get to extra time who knows..
my preferred line up
Ryan
Chambers Holding Mari xhaka
El neny. Partey
… …… Smith rowe. ……..
Saka.. …. …Aubameyang… …pepe
Tierney might not b 100% to face chukwueze, Xhaka can man mark well
.his sole focus should be marking chukwueze out of the match…
Then Pepe and saka can commit more villareal players to fouls and subsequent yellow cards to nullify their pressing…
It’s odd that I seem to be the only person who noticed how villareal hurt us last time around. In as much as we blame Ceballos for what he did, He was exposed. When did it become normal for a fullback to run at a central midfielder?
Three instances :
1. The first goal, Foyth runs at Ceballos, forces him narrow to isolate Xhaka with Chukwueze , slides the ball out to Chukwueze, then instantly it’s 3 v 2 there because Foyth, Chukwueze and a central midfielder are in the same area.
2. In the second half, again Foyth breaks towards Ceballos, Mari doesn’t know whether to come or go, Xhaka definetly can’t come lest Chukwueze is played in behind him, it ends up in a one on one against Leno and we get lucky
3. Foyth breaks towards Ceballos who this time tries to be cautious and commit to the tackle. mistimes and gets yellow.
One recurring theme .A fullback running at a CM. Most fullbacks are obviously going to be faster than CMs and that’s why ordinarily, That wouldn’t happen. What then was the problem?
That fullback was Pepe’s man.
Nice observation Joe..
I would have preferred martinelli in place of Pepe to press up-top ( but Arteta wouldn’t leave Pepe out due his recent form in Europa) , so option b is playing ESR in the middle, the lad is a hard worker and would compliment Pepe.. As seen in the slavia game
Fingers crossed 🤞 that MA starts the right players and subs properly
COYG 💕
My preferred team would look like this:
Ryan
Chambers Holding Mari Tierney
Partey Elneny
Saka Smith Rowe Aubameyang
Laca
Odegaard & Pepe off the bench early if needed. Partey can be the supply from deeper midfield. Xhaka on bench and Elneny in as Villarreal are quite a mobile team and moved us around a lot.
I’d love to see martinelli on the pitch today but it’d be nearly impossible to bench Saka and pepe atm. So maybe a second half appearances when Villarreal start to tire?
Auba
Pepe smith-rowe Saka
Xhaka partey
cedric Gabriel holding bellerin
Ryan
Martinelli, Laca and odegaard as subs in the 2nd half depending on the score and atmosphere of the game.
Hopefully no Willian or strange tactics tonight