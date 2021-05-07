Arsenal v Villarreal Player Ratings – Mostly shocking displays

Well, Arsenal limped out of the Europa League contention with an abysmal performance against Villarreal last night, and it looked like most of the players were injured, burnt, out of form and just generally uninterested in making it to the Final.
Our season is now over and somethings needs fixing over the summer for sure…
Leno- 6
Had very little to do but stopped a good chance when called upon
Bellerin – 5
Got forward a few times, but was hardly seen in defence
Holding – 6
Another one that went forward but without much end product
Mari- 6
Our busiest defender and came away with a bit of credit
Tierney – 6
Considering he was unfit he did very well, but hardly at his best
Partey – 5
It seems he still hasn’t settled in nearing the end of the season, but he wasn’t given much help in midfield
Saka – 4
Burnt out some time ago and really shouldn’t be playing at the moment.
Smith Rowe – 4
Another one that looks extremely jaded, needs a break as well but still better than his peers
Odegaard – 3
Out of sorts as well, seemed to lack enthusiasm like everyone else!
Pepe – 4
Tried but lacked any penetration
Auba – 3
Yes I guess he was unlucky but in fact was hardly involved for most of the game.
Martinelli- 5
Was more involved in 25 minutes than Auba in the whole game.
Willian – Laca – Nketiah – N/A
Arteta has to go….We shoul’v hired Ancellotti in the first place
Everton are just a little bit better than us in EPL table. Ancelotti has also not won anything since joining Everton in 2019 and will be trophiless again this season
What can you say that hasn’t been said before. We are in a sorry state!
I agree!
I think Lacazette and Nketiah will be transfer-listed. It’ll be difficult to sell Aubameyang, but Arsenal should try it
Selling all our first team strikers in the summer is very important, because:
– All of them have played under three managers and it’ll be difficult to motivate them
– We can raise the transfer budget from the sales and the wage bill reduction. Arsenal have to cut their expenditure because there’ll be no European competition next season
– Arteta or a new manager can buy his own CF, that’s more suitable for his system
ESR didn’t perform as well as he could as tactically he was operating in the same spaces as other players, so not necessarily his fault. Also being told to play with the brake on affects all performances as the pace of our game was so slow especially first half
Going by what Ornstein said on sky sports. It does not look like board will sack Arteta. Because they don’t blame him for the season we have had. Also they think providing him with another summer transfer window will make things work. This is what happens when your owner is cluless about football and has no interest at all. He should have sacked Arteta, Edu and Vinai all together for some time let alone now. We will never be out of this shxt hole because our owner does not even think there is a problem with these dudes so if you can not acknowledge the problem how can you fix it. Oh well looks like another season of ken and the Brazilian retirement planner. I think the Swedish guy should not buy the club now and wait for an year more kronke will come begging him to buy Arsenal from him. With pandemic and out of Europe next season Arsenal is already looking like an investment turning bad for owner. I still cannot believe it getting knocked out by team like Southampton in FA cup and Villarreal in EL makes these clown board ppl think we are on right path and Arteta is not to blame. Now with Wenger gone we are failing into pieces, this shows what he was he for the club. I believe we should not have given him the contract extension but with honour and respect moved him higher up the club management level to run the club. Edu and Vinai not good enough.
I though ESR was the only bright spot yesterday. The only player on the field to really drive the team forward and take risks (save for Martinelli when he came on).
Partey was disappointing for the most part. It’s true he had no support but still too far too many touches in dangerous areas.
Leno was shakey with the ball at his feet and generally showed the wrong kind of attitude.
There has been a rot around Arsenal since Wenger left. Maybe the whole team just needs gutting and replacing wholesale (bar Saka, ESR and Martinelli)…
Your rating is too generous Apart from Leno that hasn’t much to do but made two fine saves when called upon, no player deserve a 5 from last night game .May be the players deliberately put in a dismal performance to get Arteta sacked. He didn’t helped himself too with his disastrous selection, tactics and substitutions. Retaining him as Arsenal coach now is now criminal…
Playing false 9 in away match then playing too cautiously in first half then instead of taking defender off and leaving Auba on he took Auba off when you are going for goal one mistake after another. He has just not last one game he lost over both the legs tactically specially if you take into account our away goal was a false penalty in first place. It is clear as day light this new project is not working so club should wasting resources and energy, should start looking at a new solution. Get an experience manager in first to steady the boat but I don’t accept any common sense from our board as they have not demonstrated high level IQ so far. I still don’t get it why not give UE same time at the club when he was more experienced and proven. If sacking him because he did not meet our expectations then for sure Areta should have been sack early part of this season. You can not have different rules for same job plus give unproven manager more backing and time where as sack a proven manager with better result out put.
Tbh i liked how we started the 2nd half and played most of it.
I hope Mikel and thr boys start strong next season
The first half is how we have played most of this season. Do you want to see same boring football next season??? What is wrong with you guys, no ambition and don’t want team to play beautiful/excitementing football. You want to see same toothless football next season as well.