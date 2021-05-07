Arsenal v Villarreal Player Ratings – Mostly shocking displays

Well, Arsenal limped out of the Europa League contention with an abysmal performance against Villarreal last night, and it looked like most of the players were injured, burnt, out of form and just generally uninterested in making it to the Final.

Our season is now over and somethings needs fixing over the summer for sure…

Leno- 6

Had very little to do but stopped a good chance when called upon

Bellerin – 5

Got forward a few times, but was hardly seen in defence

Holding – 6

Another one that went forward but without much end product

Mari- 6

Our busiest defender and came away with a bit of credit

Tierney – 6

Considering he was unfit he did very well, but hardly at his best

Partey – 5

It seems he still hasn’t settled in nearing the end of the season, but he wasn’t given much help in midfield

Saka – 4

Burnt out some time ago and really shouldn’t be playing at the moment.

Smith Rowe – 4

Another one that looks extremely jaded, needs a break as well but still better than his peers

Odegaard – 3

Out of sorts as well, seemed to lack enthusiasm like everyone else!

Pepe – 4

Tried but lacked any penetration

Auba – 3

Yes I guess he was unlucky but in fact was hardly involved for most of the game.

Martinelli- 5

Was more involved in 25 minutes than Auba in the whole game.

Willian – Laca – Nketiah – N/A