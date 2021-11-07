Arsenal v Watford Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up for local derby

Watford will make the short trip across north London to take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon, with neither having any major injury issues.

The Hornets come into the match without any injuries, with just midfielder Juraj Kucka suspended according to Transfermarkt.

The Gunners on the other hand have one confirmed absentee and one doubt at present. Granit Xhaka remains out with his long-term injury, with Arsenal.com now claiming that they are hopeful he can make his return to full training in early 2022.

Kieran Tierney’s availability is uncertain at present also, with the Scottish defender having suffered bruising against Crystal Palace a couple of weeks back, but is believed to have returned to training on Thursday.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu White Gabriel Tierney

Saka Partey Lokonga ESR

Lacazette Aubameyang

The 4-4-2 formation has worked for us in recent weeks, and I struggle to believe that we would look to move away from that, and with the team’s form I don’t imagine that Mikel Arteta would be looking to make any major changes. Nuno Tavares could well get the nod over Tierney regardless of whether he proves to be fit and ready, but I feel that the Spanish manager will bring KT back into the side.

Has Tavares earned an extended run in the first-team? Where could Odegaard fit into this side?

Patrick

