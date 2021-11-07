Arsenal v Watford Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up for local derby

Watford will make the short trip across north London to take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon, with neither having any major injury issues.
The Hornets come into the match without any injuries, with just midfielder Juraj Kucka suspended according to Transfermarkt.
The Gunners on the other hand have one confirmed absentee and one doubt at present. Granit Xhaka remains out with his long-term injury, with Arsenal.com now claiming that they are hopeful he can make his return to full training in early 2022.
Kieran Tierney’s availability is uncertain at present also, with the Scottish defender having suffered bruising against Crystal Palace a couple of weeks back, but is believed to have returned to training on Thursday.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu White Gabriel Tierney
Saka Partey Lokonga ESR
Lacazette Aubameyang
The 4-4-2 formation has worked for us in recent weeks, and I struggle to believe that we would look to move away from that, and with the team’s form I don’t imagine that Mikel Arteta would be looking to make any major changes. Nuno Tavares could well get the nod over Tierney regardless of whether he proves to be fit and ready, but I feel that the Spanish manager will bring KT back into the side.
Has Tavares earned an extended run in the first-team? Where could Odegaard fit into this side?
Patrick
We pretty much have a 13 man squad these days.
The X1 you have selected with Pepe + Odegaard the only two probable subs. Martinelli if we need goals and Niles if we need to close up shop. Leno Tavares Holding Chambers Elneny as non playing subs. We “should” win but as they say until the short, fat, bald man sings just wait and see.
Hope to see that line up.. 3-1 to the Arsenal 🤞 Have a train to catch.. COYG
Sue will you be at the Emirates today?
Yes! Almost there, Kenya 🙂
Dont take Watford for granted.Everton were stung 5-2.They are a bit like Burmley
Arsenal particularly the fm had a problem playing against physically imposing sides.Wengef wanted to plsy ballet soccer against such teams.
MA will play these sides at their ien game
No need to change a winning team so keep it same as last game. Let’s not tinker as today’s game could be a banana skin.
Spot on Declan
Tavares must start ahead of Tierney who I thought was injured anyway and TBH he’s given us something different the last few games going forward .
I agree Tierney gotta fight for his place with Tavares being in great form. Being injury prone is something that hopefully won’t stifle Tierney’s career in the long-run
Arteta should not make a mistake of starting Tierney ahead of Tavares…Tavares is in a good form and possess some great qualities such as dynamism,good crossing abilities,uses both feeth unlike Tierney one sided football that is easy to predict.
Far too much for Watford, we are at home and have far better players.
No easy game Reggie, hope the boys turn up and 3points o board 3-0 score