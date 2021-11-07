Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Arsenal v Watford Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up for local derby

Watford will make the short trip across north London to take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon, with neither having any major injury issues.

The Hornets come into the match without any injuries, with just midfielder Juraj Kucka suspended according to Transfermarkt.

The Gunners on the other hand have one confirmed absentee and one doubt at present. Granit Xhaka remains out with his long-term injury, with Arsenal.com now claiming that they are hopeful he can make his return to full training in early 2022.

Kieran Tierney’s availability is uncertain at present also, with the Scottish defender having suffered bruising against Crystal Palace a couple of weeks back, but is believed to have returned to training on Thursday.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale
Tomiyasu White Gabriel Tierney
Saka Partey Lokonga ESR
Lacazette Aubameyang

The 4-4-2 formation has worked for us in recent weeks, and I struggle to believe that we would look to move away from that, and with the team’s form I don’t imagine that Mikel Arteta would be looking to make any major changes. Nuno Tavares could well get the nod over Tierney regardless of whether he proves to be fit and ready, but I feel that the Spanish manager will bring KT back into the side.

Has Tavares earned an extended run in the first-team? Where could Odegaard fit into this side?

Patrick

WATCH The Just Arsenal Show on YouTube – Dan Smith urges Arsenal fans to not raise expectations too high

Posted by

Tags arsenal v watford Watford

11 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. fairfan says:
    November 7, 2021 at 9:42 am

    We pretty much have a 13 man squad these days.
    The X1 you have selected with Pepe + Odegaard the only two probable subs. Martinelli if we need goals and Niles if we need to close up shop. Leno Tavares Holding Chambers Elneny as non playing subs. We “should” win but as they say until the short, fat, bald man sings just wait and see.

    Reply
  2. Sue says:
    November 7, 2021 at 9:52 am

    Hope to see that line up.. 3-1 to the Arsenal 🤞 Have a train to catch.. COYG

    Reply
    1. Kenya 001 says:
      November 7, 2021 at 11:12 am

      Sue will you be at the Emirates today?

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        November 7, 2021 at 11:20 am

        Yes! Almost there, Kenya 🙂

        Reply
      2. Malaysian gunner says:
        November 7, 2021 at 11:21 am

        Dont take Watford for granted.Everton were stung 5-2.They are a bit like Burmley
        Arsenal particularly the fm had a problem playing against physically imposing sides.Wengef wanted to plsy ballet soccer against such teams.
        MA will play these sides at their ien game

        Reply
  3. Declan says:
    November 7, 2021 at 9:54 am

    No need to change a winning team so keep it same as last game. Let’s not tinker as today’s game could be a banana skin.

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      November 7, 2021 at 10:56 am

      Spot on Declan
      Tavares must start ahead of Tierney who I thought was injured anyway and TBH he’s given us something different the last few games going forward .

      Reply
  4. Linsagunner says:
    November 7, 2021 at 10:50 am

    I agree Tierney gotta fight for his place with Tavares being in great form. Being injury prone is something that hopefully won’t stifle Tierney’s career in the long-run

    Reply
  5. Dacoster says:
    November 7, 2021 at 11:03 am

    Arteta should not make a mistake of starting Tierney ahead of Tavares…Tavares is in a good form and possess some great qualities such as dynamism,good crossing abilities,uses both feeth unlike Tierney one sided football that is easy to predict.

    Reply
  6. Reggie says:
    November 7, 2021 at 11:05 am

    Far too much for Watford, we are at home and have far better players.

    Reply
    1. Kenya 001 says:
      November 7, 2021 at 11:16 am

      No easy game Reggie, hope the boys turn up and 3points o board 3-0 score

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs