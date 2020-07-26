Arsenal v Watford Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up

Arsenal will welcome Watford to the Emirates today, a tie that may not happen again for some time given our opponents chance of relegation.

Watford come into the final game of the season inside the relegation zone, and will either need to better the result that Aston Villa get against West Ham, or win their game by two more goals than their opponents.

Arsenal will not be looking to hand out any favours of course, but they do have the FA Cup final to come in just under a week, and rotating some of our better players is likely, especially given how thick-and-fast the matches have come since the break from football.

Arsenal confirmed that they will already be without Shkodran Mustafi, who was injured against Manchester City, and with the length of his absence still remaining unknown.

Bernd Leno remains unavailable, although he is expected to return to full training next week, which will probably come to soon for the final against Chelsea I would guess.

Gabriel Martinelli, Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari all remain out also, but are all currently expected to return before the end of 2020.

Watford will be without Gerard Deulofeu, Daryl Janmaat and Isaac Success, but they confirmed that Etienne Capoue will undergo late tests on his fitness to see if he will be available.

Predicted XI:

Martinez

Holding Luiz Kolasinac

Bellerin Willock Torreira Maitland-Niles

Nelson Nketiah Aubameyang

This team should have more than enough in it to bring the game to Watford, while giving some key players rest ahead of the big game next weekend, and while I would love Aubameyang to be rested also, he still has a shot at getting the Golden Boot.

Should more players be rested ahead of next weekend?