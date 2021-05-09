Arsenal v West Brom Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI with three absent

Arsenal will play host to West Bromwich Albion this afternoon, but will do so without three key players.

Granit Xhaka pulled up in the warm-up to Thursday night’s Europa League clash with a strained groin, and remains unavailable. He will continue to be assessed in the coming days.

Pablo Mari did start in the heart of the defence against Villarreal however, and despite continuing for the full 90 minutes, he did suffer an ankle injury, and will now be absent against WBA.

David Luiz is the last of those who will miss the clash with injury, after he pulled up with his hamstring in the win over Newcastle last weekend.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ryan

Chambers Holding Gabriel Cedric

Ceballos Elneny

Pepe Odegaard Willian

Aubameyang

I expect the manager will ring the changes after Thursday’s defeat, with a number of those players likely having been rushed back into the team for the important matchup.

I’d love to see more young players integrated into the first-team squad with the acceptance that Europe is not going to be possible next season.

Will Arteta be naming his strongest possible XI or do we expect him to ring the changes?

Patrick