Arsenal v West Brom Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI with three absent

Arsenal will play host to West Bromwich Albion this afternoon, but will do so without three key players.
Granit Xhaka pulled up in the warm-up to Thursday night’s Europa League clash with a strained groin, and remains unavailable. He will continue to be assessed in the coming days.
Pablo Mari did start in the heart of the defence against Villarreal however, and despite continuing for the full 90 minutes, he did suffer an ankle injury, and will now be absent against WBA.
David Luiz is the last of those who will miss the clash with injury, after he pulled up with his hamstring in the win over Newcastle last weekend.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Ryan
Chambers Holding Gabriel Cedric
Ceballos Elneny
Pepe Odegaard Willian
Aubameyang
I expect the manager will ring the changes after Thursday’s defeat, with a number of those players likely having been rushed back into the team for the important matchup.
I’d love to see more young players integrated into the first-team squad with the acceptance that Europe is not going to be possible next season.
Will Arteta be naming his strongest possible XI or do we expect him to ring the changes?
Patrick
Leno
Bellerin Holding Gabriel Cedric
Partey Elneny
Pepe Odegaard Martinelli
Auba
1) Nothing on this game
2) Poor home displays this season
3) Can’t stand West Brom (one of the most boring teams in the league -sorry Ainsley – albeit we’re on par with them right now)
4) Mike Dean on var
5) Big Sam chuckling with his gum
6) Would it be a surprise if we were to lose??
Please forgive me for not feeling very enthusiastic about this game!!! 😖
Would love to see Balogun/Azeez get a go, but after playing for the U23s on Friday, no chance!!
Had a chuckle to myself last night watching Thiago score his first goal for Pool after god knows how long, it made me think there’s hope for Willian.. right? Anyone? 😆😆😆
Sue and SueP, it is Mothers Day here in Oz. Happy Mothers Day to you and all the other Arsenal Mums.
Aww that’s very sweet, Ozzie, thank you 😊👍
If Martinelli is not playing, Arteta should be arrested and jailed under the offense of ‘deliberately repeating team choices to sabotage an Arsenal team’. He is hell bent of destroying Arsenal FC and the careers of some players such as Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba, Matteo Guendouzi, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Reiss Nelson, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles. He is guilty of signing Willian and paying him way over his worth. My six year old granddaughter could win a tackle with him. Arteta is guilty of taking off Aubameyang, after hitting the post, for the last ten minutes against Villareal, which is the most serious offence in this seasons football. Arteta has been found guilty by 1,000,500, world Arsenal supporters. There is a rumour around he is deliberately putting two fingers up at the supporters and saying ‘I will get revenge unto thee and the players…… for speaking of detriment to my ego, I shall lead thee unto hell and destroy Arsenal FC’.