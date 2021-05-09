Arsenal v West Brom Review – Willian and ESR get first Arsenal goals

Arsenal only have a few games left to try and salvage something from this season, but really need to win all their remaining games and hope other results go our way. I am sure Mikel Arteta has told his team that he wants to see some real fight and desire from today’s team at home to a relegation candidate in West Brom..
But the first 15 minutes hardly looked promising, and in fact it was the visitors who were doing all the attacking and looking they were intent on the three points.
Our first promising attack didn’t come until the 17th minute with Bukayo Saka (from left-back) getting into West Brom’s penalty area.
Halfway through the first half we had a scare when Saka, who was basically our only attacking threat, was writhing on the ground, but luckily he was okay.
Other than one free kick and one corner, Arsenal made little impact, until suddenly that man Saka got to the back line again and put in a wonderful cross for Smith-Rowe to score his very first Premier League goal for the Gunners.
Five minutes later, we saw a rare glimpse of Pepe’s skill when he curled one into the top corner, and put another nail in Big Sam’s coffin, and Arsenal actually look like they are enjoying their football again.
The second half should be just about consolidating our lead and very little happened in the first 15 minutes other than Gabriel getting a karate chop to the throat, but it wasn’t fatal we carried on.
On the hour mark, the Baggies got a flurry of corners but Leno and Holding easily kept them out and quickly broke away, Saka put another excellent cross in but Smith-Rowe couldn’t stretch enough to score again.
Immediately Arteta swapped Martinelli, who has had very little impact at all, for Lacazette, and then Robson-Kanu floored Elneny and finally got a yellow card. Lacazette nearly scored straight away from another cross from Saka, but he was offside anyway.
It looked like we were coasting to the win, but suddenly a great individual goal from Pereira brought West Brom back into it with their first shot on goal! But they all count and Gooners are thinking that we are going to throw away another certain three points.
Arsenal immediately looked shaky and West Brom came in search of the equaliser and came close a couple of times but the game ended with a free kick earned by Willian which tool five minutes to get prepared for, but it was worth it as Willian finally got his first goal for the Gunners to put the game to bed.
Wow! A home win at last! And bye-bye Big Sam!
14 CommentsAdd a Comment
Arteta’s tactic worked very well in the first half, but Martinelli was struggling in the front. If our CF plays like that against Chelsea, we’d likely lose the ball possession there
If Martinelli will be assigned as a CF next season, he’ll need more games. I think Arteta would use similar setup at Stamford Bridge, but we’ll need Lacazette upfront
Irrelevant result for me and besides I was not even impressed with how we played. There are two West Brom players I’ve been impressed with throughout the season; Furlong and Pereira. Arsenal should look into getting Pereira and see if he’s cheap. We can’t let such a chance pass without trying. He’s the kind of player who can give many assists and goals as a No. 10. Furlong is also a good shout. Nice goal from Pepe but it’s funny to think we could’ve had Saint-Maximin or Chukwueze doing the same for us at a much cheaper price and both aren’t even that good. I hope he keeps scoring so his value goes higher and then we can sell him. This was Willian’s best match in an Arsenal shirt and I also hope we can sell him somehow.
Are you kidding about Perreira? He reminds me of Felipe Anderson, who was overhyped at West Ham
About Pepe, I bet we can sell him around 50 M in the summer. It’d be better to keep him than selling him with a big discount though, because Arteta might be able to improve him
I’m not kidding about Pereira. I’ve watched him throughout the season and if we can nab him for cheap then he could be a bargain. He has the technical ability and vision that this team requires for a No. 10. and he works very hard too. We must look to sell Pepe to prevent his value from diminishing. Right now he’s doing ok so its better we sell while he might look good to other clubs than persist with him to ap point where clubs would see him as not good enough.
‘Cheap’ and we’ll be all over it, Kev!!!
I agree with Kev I have mentioned Pereira before he looks a talent but won’t improve much under peps cone boy.
This result still does not change the fact that Arsenal should sack Arteta ASAP. Also, we need Kroenke out of the club.
I’ve just come round after passing out (after Willian’s goal) 🤣🤣
Always glad for the win.. 3 beauties… I don’t need to spell out how frustrated I am over how inconsistent we are though.
I just hope MA enjoyed the silence tonight, as come 23 May, there won’t be the need for fake crowd noise!!
And one last thing…. Bye Sam 👋
You’ll be keeping a close eye on big Sam in the championship Sue ? 😂😂
Arteta spared the senior players hoping not to be embarrased by Chelsea next week.He knows that a big embarrasment on Chelsea game is the final nail in his coffin.And is coming!Not a chance for this fraud to preserve his seat.Back to arranging cones in training for Pep,this is where he belongs.Can’t wait for Tuchel’s spanks to expose this inept couch as he is-a huge fraud with no basic knolwdge of football.Arteta out!
Yep. Agree
Good win! Just build up the confidence and prepare for next season now.
COYG!
Ps- Hope the Manchester clubs lose the European finals. Dont want PE teacher and Fraudiola win lol.
Sorry to say that for me that was disappointing – constant timewasting from Leno against a poor 19th place team summed it up.
What would we do without ESR and Saka (played poorly but still created a lot)? Where was the performance promised by Arteta? Where were chances for Azeez and Balogun? Shame on Arteta for not using them.
What did I see? Chambers is not a wing back or a full back – and please stop him shooting! Cabellos again – why Mikel? Martinelli VERY poor. Needs a run and even then I worry he may never realise the promise he showed last season. Willian’s best performance in the second half since Fulham? Elneny at least passes the ball forward and quickly – the lad’s trying. Pepe atrocious control and negative throughout, redeemed only by effort and the goal. Tierney poor – why is it Arsenal players need 4 or 5 games to bed in after injury? We keep excusing them but I don’t see other clubs having this problem.
We weren’t great, but took our chances for a change. Motivation Arteta? I didnt see much…
Willian what a player 🤪 Chelsea next I can’t say I’m looking forward to that but maybe they will be distracted by the fa cup final 😄