Arsenal v West Ham Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up

Arsenal are set for their long-awaited return to action after a six-week break due to the World Cup in Qatar as they play host to West Ham today.

The Gunners come into the tie in first place in the division, with a five-point lead over Manchester City in second spot, and we will be looking to increase that to eight when we host our London rivals.

Our task may appear a little tougher given our personnel issues however, with Gabriel Jesus currently ruled out for the coming weeks, while William Saliba is yet to make himself available after France’s exploits at the World Cup where his side were narrow losers, being beaten in a penalty shoot-out for the trophy.

We are also without Reiss Nelson who had begun to pick up minutes before the break but pulled up in a friendly with Juventus, while Emile Smith Rowe is still not back to full fitness after his injury problems earlier this term.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu White Gabriel Zinchenko

Partey Xhaka

Saka Odegaard Martinelli

Nketiah

I can understand if there are some slight worries on our return to action after six weeks, but I don’t have such doubts. I’m really confident that this team has more than enough to get a convincing win which will set a real statement to our rivals in the league.

Am I alone in having complete confidence in our side today?

Patrick