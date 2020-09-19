Arsenal v West Ham Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up

Arsenal will welcome West Ham back to the Emirates this evening, but will do so without six of our first-team options.

David Luiz is the only person to have returned to full training since last week’s 3-0 win over Fulham, recovering from the neck spasm that had been troubling him, although I don’t expect him to rushed back into the first-team line-up.

Pablo Mari and Sokratis are both expected to return to full training before September is out, but remain sidelined at present with an ankle and calf injury respectively.

Arsenal’s official site also confirmed that Emile Smith Rowe should return to full training inside the next fortnight after injuring his shoulder in training, while both Shkodran Mustafi and Calum Chambers are expected back in full training next month.

Gabriel Martinelli is our only longer-term injury currently and with his knee not expected to allow him back into full training until December at the earliest, I wouldn’t expect to see him in a squad until 2021.

West Ham on the other hand claim to have a fully fit squad to choose from however, with both Mark Noble and Jack Wilshere now available to return to action.

Predicted XI:

Leno

Holding Gabriel Tierney

Bellerin Xhaka Elneny Maitland-Niles

Willian Lacazette Aubameyang

I’m not expecting much change from our win over Fulham last weekend, and naming an unchanged line-up after a week of rest shouldn’t be difficult. As much as I would be happy to see Saka or Pepe brought into the team, the latter didn’t do much from the bench last week. Nketiah is another who you wouldn’t be surprised to come into the side today, but my belief is that the trio will get the nod in the cup in midweek instead.

Do you expect any changes from last week’s line-up?

Patrick