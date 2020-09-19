Arsenal v West Ham Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up

Arsenal will welcome West Ham back to the Emirates this evening, but will do so without six of our first-team options.
David Luiz is the only person to have returned to full training since last week’s 3-0 win over Fulham, recovering from the neck spasm that had been troubling him, although I don’t expect him to rushed back into the first-team line-up.
Pablo Mari and Sokratis are both expected to return to full training before September is out, but remain sidelined at present with an ankle and calf injury respectively.
Arsenal’s official site also confirmed that Emile Smith Rowe should return to full training inside the next fortnight after injuring his shoulder in training, while both Shkodran Mustafi and Calum Chambers are expected back in full training next month.
Gabriel Martinelli is our only longer-term injury currently and with his knee not expected to allow him back into full training until December at the earliest, I wouldn’t expect to see him in a squad until 2021.
West Ham on the other hand claim to have a fully fit squad to choose from however, with both Mark Noble and Jack Wilshere now available to return to action.
Predicted XI:
Leno
Holding Gabriel Tierney
Bellerin Xhaka Elneny Maitland-Niles
Willian Lacazette Aubameyang
I’m not expecting much change from our win over Fulham last weekend, and naming an unchanged line-up after a week of rest shouldn’t be difficult. As much as I would be happy to see Saka or Pepe brought into the team, the latter didn’t do much from the bench last week. Nketiah is another who you wouldn’t be surprised to come into the side today, but my belief is that the trio will get the nod in the cup in midweek instead.
Do you expect any changes from last week’s line-up?
Patrick
I think Arsenal should rotate the team from midfield because of upcoming matches we have ahead
Everton currently top of the league 🤣🤣
Calvert-Lewin top scorer with 4 🤣🤣
😳😱 to both, haha!!
Home debut for Willian 👌
As I always say, I’d like to see Ceballos 😂
The last fixture at the Emirates back in March 😊.. Just imagine if we could’ve been there today, how much love and appreciation would be shown to Auba!! It’ll keep…..
It would have been absolutely mental Sue, Auba’s name being chanted from start to finish alone would have intimidated West ham
Watch out for Everton. They are seriously going to challenge for top 4 if they continue their impressive form.
The midfield of Alan, doucoure and Rodriguez looks very potent.
They have started well and Ancelotti has a glittering history
I’m expecting Arsenal to finish above them and don’t want to eat my words 😬
you mustve watched a diffrent game. Westbrom completely dominated them in the fisrt half. Their midfiled was completely exposed for 45 mins straight! Gibbs was an asshole and cost his team the game. Calvert Lewin’s interview sums up everything about the game.
Jay I was thinking the same thing the red card changed everything and to top it off the gaffer gets sent off too at half time! I’m not buying into the Everton hype the backline and goalkeeper is awful and Ancellotti is past it! West Brom are shocking defensively, that Everton win is painting a prettier picture than it actually is.
I did not see the much but I saw the last match. They are good not out of this world but will have a say in top 4 this season. I disagree Ancelloti is not past it, he is still a very good coach.
Didn’t we really miss out on James Rodriguez. The man is a baller. I think we need a creative midfielder who can also score.
I think there will be two changes…
Leno
Holding Luiz Tierney
Bellerin Xhaka Ceballos Maitland-Niles
Willian Lacazette Aubameyang
I bet no one saw that Everton westbrom scoreline, if we had to bet on goals, it would really be a tough one to predict. James Rodriguez sheesh. With Thiago and Jota going to strengthen the team that won the league by an 18-point margin just last season, lol. we better get both Aouar and Partey before the end of the window to have any hope of making the top 4, I don’t even want to hear things like Either Aouar or Partey, we desperately need both. This season would be a really tough one trust me. Leeds, wolves and Leicester alongside Everton are going to be trying to do the unthinkable, Chelsea has a team that is crazy on paper, let the silence of man City not fool anyone, they still have quality and a massive squad depth. Man utd are getting a first full season out of an impressive Bruno Penandez, they will definitely get loads more penalty this season. We better act super fast, 15 days left. Atm we have a very good squad and a superb coach, Aouar and Partey would erase any shadow of doubt about finishing in the top 4.
Well said, we need both to challenge for top4, the way teams around us are strengthening if we don’t invest we won’t make top 4 which will then lead to less budget next season n no world class player will want to join us. Everton and wolves for me are really going to have big impact on top 4 this season. Everton has good squad with an experience n very good manager as well. Wolves are very settled team for few years now. As you stated for other top teams it’s obvious we wont make it into top 4 if don’t sign more quality specially a creative spark in midfield. Apart from Arsenal of course, I want to see Leeds finish top end of table (a reward for the type of football they play) …they are exciting to watch n are fearless.