Arsenal v West Ham – Match Preview, Team News, Predicted Lineup and Score Prediction

Arsenal return to Premier League action following their Champions League commitments in midweek, coming up against West Ham at the Emirates on Saturday before the international break.

West Ham have only one win to their name this campaign, but the recent appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo has undoubtedly brought a new lease of life to their season. The improvements were already visible against Everton last time out, and that is why Arsenal will have to be wary heading into the encounter.

The Gunners will be going into the game in good spirits nonetheless and will be looking to exact revenge on their opponents. In this same fixture last season, the Hammers won by a lone goal, but it was an Arsenal side reeling with injuries to key players.

Competition: Premier League – Round 7

Date: Saturday, 4th October

Kick-off: 3:00 pm (GMT)

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Referee: John Brooks

Team News and Injury Updates

Gabriel Magalhães was an injury scare in midweek, but thankfully Mikel Arteta confirmed he is not injured. There are no new injuries ahead of the encounter (at the time of writing), which means Piero Hincapié, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Noni Madueke are the only ones set to miss the game.

Hincapié is reportedly nursing a groin injury and is expected back soon, while the rest are still one or two months away from a return.

Predicted Arsenal Lineup and Score

Mikel Arteta rested a few players in midweek and they are expected to return straight into the starting XI. Martin Ødegaard was back to his best against Olympiacos and should reprise his role, which means Leandro Trossard will likely make way for Eberechi Eze.

Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber are also expected to come back into the team after being rested in midweek.

Predicted lineup:

David Raya

Riccardo Calafiori

William Saliba

Gabriel Magalhães

Jurrien Timber

Martin Zubimendi

Declan Rice

Martin Ødegaard (c)

Eberechi Eze

Viktor Gyökeres

Bukayo Saka

Score prediction: 3-0 to Arsenal. COYG!

Martin Ødegaard or Eberechi Eze in midfield? Let’s have a conversation in the comments!

Benjamin Kenneth

