Arsenal v West Ham – Nobbs is Player of the Match again after replacing injured Kim Little (Women)

Arsenal Women’s Jordan Nobbs – Player of the Match again! “I’ve trained my bum off!” By Michelle

West Ham opened the scoring against Arsenal last night leaving the Gunners trailing at 1-0 at Meadow Park. Our Captain Kim Little hobbled off with a knee injury, which we await an update on as to its seriousness. Jordan Nobbs came on in Little’s place and, within one minute, Nobbs had scored the equaliser and brought Arsenal back into the game in an eventual 3-1 victory. Nobbs has had a great week, in which she also scored a worldie against FC Zurich in the Champions League on Thursday night at Emirates Stadium.

Boss Eidevall said after Zurich game: When you put players on in a Champions League game it’s because you trust them. I’ve been really happy with how people have been training and how the spirit has been.

Nobbs’ wonderful volley was the catalyst for Arsenal to build confidence in the Zurich game and she was creative throughout. And she was rightly voted Player of the Match in that game. And she was just as electric in last night´s 3-1 win against The Hammers.

This is what Jonas said on bringing Jordan Nobbs on for Kim Little in the number 8 role…

You could see when we built up it was so important to get the close connection between the two 6s and in front of their midfield. We needed to change the point of attack, for example, when Noelle got the ball she needed a short option inside and I couldn’t think of a better player than Jordan Nobbs for that. I know she will be there constantly asking for the ball, making short passes and making the extra pass. That was exactly what we needed and she gave us that and a bit more and I am very happy for her and it’s important for the team that she performed the way she did. Potentially, I think it’s why we won the game.

Jordan talked to the press after the game, saying: Obviously, I love this club so much, I have absolutely trained my bum off for the last 5-6 months for those little moments, I know I have to be ready for them. I’m proud of myself for staying in it and with the girls we have, it’s so hard to get into the team and that makes it so special when you get chances because you know you are competing with top, top talent.

It shows the mentality we have, Jordan explains. Frida came in and had a fantastic game against Lyon and me and Frida have been on the bench a lot. We’ve been pulling each other through when we get to training and sometimes you have to say, ‘right, we go again, we train hard again.’ It brings the team together because we all have to play a part.

You’ve seen how many players have played minutes in the last fortnight in this squad and put in a great performance and it’s all credit to their mentality and staying focused on what’s best for the team.

Nobbs came on in her trademark number 8 position having been played by her club coaches and the national team coach either on the wing or in the support striker role.

It was a nice, I haven’t had much of a chance to play there over the last few years, that 8 has been my role for the last ten years. But I love that role, I am one of those players who wants to get on the ball, it’s a position I’ve always loved. My first priority at the moment is to get on the pitch, but it’s definitely something I really enjoy to start deep and go high.

Every contribution by Nobbs’ has been cheered enthusiastically by supporters who are keen to show the love to the club’s longest serving player. The supporters club has voted her as Player of the Match in the last two matches. The love of the Gunners faithful fans is not lost on Nobbs.

I cannot thank the fans enough, every time I set foot on that pitch they have been such a boost for me. Hopefully I have shown them over the years what I think of this club, and they make me feel such a part of it and I wanted to score for them. That’s the best part of football.

Jordan will be keen to maintain the same levels of performance in the coming months as she tries to force her way into Sarina Wiegman’s England squad for the World Cup in 2023. Surely Wiegman can’t not be impressed with her recent club performances! Onward and upwards for our Nobbs! You go get‘em girl!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women´s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….