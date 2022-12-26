Arsenal v West Ham Preview & Predicted Score on our PL return

Arsenal will finally get back to playing competitive football today after six weeks of international football, with West Ham making the short trip across London for today’s encounter.

The Gunners come into the game with the much better form. While we have won each of our last three league outings, without conceding a single goal in that time, our rivals come into this on the back of consecutive defeats.

What will be interesting is if the home side are able to quickly take a grip on the game like they had been before the World Cup, starting most of our matches at full speed and putting our opponents swiftly on the backfoot, but Boxing Day can often bring it’s own difficulties.

The festive Christmas period is known for throwing up some surprise results, and our record of five wins from our last eight Boxing Day fixtures isn’t amazing. I have the painful memory of a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Southampton which I can’t get out of my head, that was before Mikel Arteta had called time on his playing career, let alone taken up the helm at the Emirates.

While I sound like I may be trying to talk myself out of predicting a nice comfy win, I can’t help but feel like today is the day for us to make a statement, and I really do see us setting a precedent. I believe the Hammers will struggle to deal with us at the Emirates today, and am going with a nice 3-0 win for good measure.

Any win will see us move eight points clear at the top of the table, and I just can’t see how the away side leave with any points if we turn up today.

Does anyone see any threats in this West Ham side that should have us worried?

Patrick