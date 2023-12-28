Arsenal v West Ham Review – Another VAR travesty sees Arsenal lose top spot

Arsenal certainly came out of the box flying with wave after wave of attack with flicks and backheels galore. In fact in the first 10 mins they had 88% of the possession but couldnt quite get the breakthrough.

Then in the Hammers first attack the ball was in the net – and VAR had a problem. Yet again Arsenal were done by the inferior technology and it couldn¡t be proved that the ball went out of play. Robbed again but Arsenal must surely be ready to assume control after that setback.

West Ham were more confident after that but were also happy to sit back and soak up the pressure and did it well.

On the half hour mark Saka had a great header but a brilliant reflex save denied us the equalizer.

Paqueta was quickly taken off injured and replaced by Benrahma but Arsenal kept up the high tempo pressure with Ben White next to come close with his head.

Jesus had a penalty claim on 35 mins but VAR said no of course.

5 mins later and Saka was sweetly put through but smacked it against the post and West Ham survived again.

The Hammers got their first corner on 43 minutes but it was dealt with cleanly and we limped to half time without a breakthough…..

The second half started in torrential rain but the Gunners came out firing with Rice getting his first shot at his old club.

But the West Ham got their second corner of the game and who would believe that Mavropanos scores his very first EPL goal ever with his head. You couldnt make it up….

West Ham have two attempts and two goals. Arsenal have a mountain to climb now.

On 65 mins Jesus had a great header but straight into the keepers arms and 2 mins later he missed another one. It’s not looking like our night but on the bright side Spurs got hammered…..

Nketiah and Nelson replace a tired Martinelli and an off form Zinchenko and Arsenal kept on the pressure but cant get through. Weve dominated possession and had 20 attempts to West Hams 5 but still cant get the final touch.

Smith Rowe replaces Trossard for last 15 minutes and gets his first half chance with ten mins to go but no banana.

VAR yet again denies Saka a certain penalty and there will be serious discussion after this game. Arteta could get in trouble again unless we can make an unlikely comeback now.

Arsenal fans are pouring out the door with 5 mins to go and the ones left are hoping for a miracle. Nketiah tries an overhead kick but the keeper is equal yet again.

Odegaard tries a cracker but Areola is looking like the man of the match right now.

In the 5th minute of extra time things went from bad to worse when Rice gave away a penalty but thankfully his blushes were saved by Raya from Benrahma.

A very very very disappointing night indeed…..

