Arsenal v West Ham Review – Another VAR travesty sees Arsenal lose top spot

Arsenal certainly came out of the box flying with wave after wave of attack with flicks and backheels galore. In fact in the first 10 mins they had 88% of the possession but couldnt quite get the breakthrough.
Then in the Hammers first attack the ball was in the net – and VAR had a problem. Yet again Arsenal were done by the inferior technology and it couldn¡t be proved that the ball went out of play. Robbed again but Arsenal must surely be ready to assume control after that setback.
West Ham were more confident after that but were also happy to sit back and soak up the pressure and did it well.
On the half hour mark Saka had a great header but a brilliant reflex save denied us the equalizer.
Paqueta was quickly taken off injured and replaced by Benrahma but Arsenal kept up the high tempo pressure with Ben White next to come close with his head.
Jesus had a penalty claim on 35 mins but VAR said no of course.
5 mins later and Saka was sweetly put through but smacked it against the post and West Ham survived again.
The Hammers got their first corner on 43 minutes but it was dealt with cleanly and we limped to half time without a breakthough…..
The second half started in torrential rain but the Gunners came out firing with Rice getting his first shot at his old club.
But the West Ham got their second corner of the game and who would believe that Mavropanos scores his very first EPL goal ever with his head. You couldnt make it up….
West Ham have two attempts and two goals. Arsenal have a mountain to climb now.
On 65 mins Jesus had a great header but straight into the keepers arms and 2 mins later he missed another one. It’s not looking like our night but on the bright side Spurs got hammered…..
Nketiah and Nelson replace a tired Martinelli and an off form Zinchenko and Arsenal kept on the pressure but cant get through. Weve dominated possession and had 20 attempts to West Hams 5 but still cant get the final touch.
Smith Rowe replaces Trossard for last 15 minutes and gets his first half chance with ten mins to go but no banana.
VAR yet again denies Saka a certain penalty and there will be serious discussion after this game. Arteta could get in trouble again unless we can make an unlikely comeback now.
Arsenal fans are pouring out the door with 5 mins to go and the ones left are hoping for a miracle. Nketiah tries an overhead kick but the keeper is equal yet again.
Odegaard tries a cracker but Areola is looking like the man of the match right now.
In the 5th minute of extra time things went from bad to worse when Rice gave away a penalty but thankfully his blushes were saved by Raya from Benrahma.
A very very very disappointing night indeed…..
Relax guys, it’s not yet over. COYG!
you are right but I don’t have any confidence in them. The team can beat anyone, but they can lose to anyone as well…the lack of finishing is a real problem. Jesus can’t hit broad side of barn door.
The Hammers didn’t even play well. Forget about EPL title and just focus on UCL
I think we need a bigger CF in January to finish the season in top four
@gai
I think they played well enough to win. Which is all that matters. They neutralised our attack, dominated midfield and score 2 goals without a reply from us…Jus sayin
We dominated them, based on the ball possession rate of the game
Their first goal was dubious and lady luck smiled upon them for the second goal
Yes it’s impossible now to win the PL. We should give up (sarcasm)
Mathematically possible, but an EPL title contender should’ve won against a mid-table team with a lousy performance at home and Liverpool have been very consistent lately
Gai, I have always said on this plartform that there comes a time that play making and ball possession won’t win you games but goals. In a situation that our wingers can’t score then you depend on the CF but Jesus can’t always be relied upon. We couldn’t even battle in midfield because only Rice is the tall man. Odegard even put up a fight but Trossard couldn’t compete. I wonder why Jorginho didn’t play. If we are losing at home to a non top6 team then it leaves little to be uptimistic on winning Epl this season.
West Ham played the perfect game. They smothered us in defence, broke well & took their goals well, although I’m not convinced about the first one.
Very disrespectful to Wet Spam, who could have won 3-0. They played better than us with the ball, which wasn’t a lot and better than us without it, which was a lot. We never looked like scoring at any point.
Not sure we had a shot on target.
Slow build up lateral passing awful to watch
I could have played in goal for Wet Spam.
We were wasteful, in the box, we created enough chance to win it nicely.
The old master didn’t show the student all the formulas.
This must have been the most convincing win by the old fox on the road
We had eight shots on target, but you knew that already.
It has to be said Wet Spam were comfortable and Arsenal lacked any quality and ideas. That sort of football we play, is very poor. This possession based sheet football at all costs is, sheet. Rubbish game and deserved to get beat.
Hard to disagree after that display
We’re not playing very differently to play season, but I don’t think it works without partey. Odegaard did his best today, but we don’t really probe and test the opposition defence enough when it’s just him – we spend far too much time knocking it about, not enough serious attempts to break through.
Odegaard was on a hiding to nothing tonight. Poor bloke tried every trick
I thought Odergaard was poor first half Sue and guilty of giving the ball away poorly. Yes he tried second half and was better but produced very little.
Beg to differ overall, Reggie. He tried all sorts of tricks to get the ball forward in the box, but WH were everywhere. He at least tried and I think that is my point. Others were happy to pass sideways with no end result at all.
We were especially poor tonight. That performance was easily the worst this season. We never ever looked like scoring. Our football was shocking.
@Reggie
RealTalk 👍🏾
Huge loss. We’re short of finishers. Our main striker has what, 1 PL goal?
New striker needed along with new midfielder or winger,in January.
Sides have worked out Saka and Martinelli.
Far too slow in build up..
Obviously they got that goal ball out of play.
But we weren’t good enough score at our home.
Disgusted
It’s obvious Eddie and Nelson not good enough for us.
Big game on Sunday
We saw this coming. Defense is carrying the team and our goal shy offense have no capability to overcome 2 goal deficit. we rely to much on our wingers and we are s***t when they don’t perform.
Not good enough. Too light weight performance. The only positive could be the quick turn around to the next game
This slow passing and slow build can’t win title, Arsenal is known for fast pace football, we are too predictable
We were awful and lacked any pride whatsoever. We have had some embarrassing performances over the last few years but this one for me was one of the worst. On that show we need a decent forward so get rid of the rubbish we have and buy Toney. We won’t win a thing with Jesus up top
it wasn’t a travesty, it was a close call and there was no evidence to overturn. The travesty was the awful defending and lack of direction from our reliable number one goalie.
Correct!!! I think the article written, was completely off the mark and totally misses the REAL story of the game. Plus the real reason we lost was we were rubbish.
You’re blaming the goalie?🙄
Build up
I would wish to remain positive but performances like today’s are so un inspiring.
Unless we get a proper L.b a proper partner to Declan and a C.F we are in for another season like those before.
1. Gabriel Jesus is NOT a striker/CF – not just today but I have always said even before mid last season. All the talks of work rate and “offers more” is trash. Hold up and link up play, making runs and getting into good areas, finishing… – He’s got none good enough!
2. Odegaard was immense today but he needs to play more centrally – he just doesn’t seem interested going central not to mention LW. He orchestrated everything we had going forward but all from Saka.
Hope Smith Rowe comes strong, to pair with him with Rice as their base.
3. Martinelli – form keeps dropping and dropping.
4. VAR?? Well…!
My verdict: our attackers are costing us games this season – it’s okay to concede the odd goal, but you’ve got to finish off the chances created. We NEED a CF!
We will hear from Arteta that we should have won.
Zinchenko awful again and cost us the game
Haha.
Poor me forgot he was on for over an hour. He really didn’t cost us this game, but I have been NO fan of him at LB.
The first goal was the whole game. It should not have happened but we screwed up and ran around like a bunch of headless chickens. Oh well, better hopes for Fulham
Zinchenkou is a F***ING liability at fault for the first and the second goal
Where was his fault at the second goal? It was from a corner, and Gabriel was making Mavro, not Zinchenko.
He was parrially to blame as he didnt track the run but to be fair, was partially checked but with his experience?
The only game I have properly watched us play ,and what a boring watch I must say. No believe whatsoever that they can turn this around.
It happens …..We love on
We move on
As I said earlier we have been sussed out. As for the complaints about VAR, if they could not confirm it was out for the first goal then it’s not the fault of VAR. As for the penalty appeal, it wasn’t a pen and Saka could have been booked for diving. There were not enough crosses into the box tonight and far too much effing about in and around the area, just shoot or cross! Anyway, all is not lost, whatever GAI says!!
The ball was clearly bro…Not an excuse though
Clearly out
It wasn’t “clearly” out. That was the point of the VAR decision, as it was impossible to see past Bowen’s leg. I thought it was out, but don’t have the technology to prove it.
👍
100% correct, the article above is poor, making out, we lost because of VAR. Its getting to be sad the way some, look to the ref every time.
Although West Ham thoroughly deserved the win thanks to a brilliant defensive performance, that first goal was a joke!
Yes it was allowed to stand within the rules of the game (they couldn’t definitively say it went over the line, hence the goal stands), there was more evidence to suggest it was over the line.
They couldn’t definitively say it went over the line, but surely the opposite also applies – they couldn’t definitively say it was inside or on the line either. The starting frame had the ball slightly over the line, the next frame the ball disappears, so we now know it’s either in or out by the tiniest of margins, but then they go two more frames, and you can see the ball move further away from the line.
We can’t tell either way, but looks more out than in. Definitely needs to be a rule change on that.
And how the Saka one wasn’t a pen was ridiculous! I don’t think any Arsenal fan can defend VAR anymore.
Overall, poor performance, and we really need at least a couple of signings in January.
If you understand VAR, then the goal has to stand. You cant guess, we would have no game then. In or out, the goal has to stand. Please lets not look at VAR as the excuse tonight. This defeat was all us.
As I said, I understand the rule, and that’s why it stood, but it’s a stupid rule as all the evidence says it was out. You say they can’t guess, but that’s exactly what they did!
Either way they couldn’t tell, and either way they have to make a decision, so it would make far more sense to go on the evidence to help the decision making, rather than a poor guess based on a technicality. Hopefully they’ll look at a rule change for next season.
It may be or not be a stupid rule but it is the same for all. The same with the stupid handball rule. Its stupid but the same for all. These are the rules we play too.
There’s a handball rule? Really? Sorry, but they’re making that up game by game. How Odegaard’s wasn’t a pen against Liverpool is yet more proof of that.
Exactly, VAR is no excuse for tonight Reggie, poor performance and the team not showing up
Actually VAR is a good excuse, because when you’re not performing, you need some help, and VAR screwed us twice today.
Don’t get me wrong, we were poor and deserved to lose, but it was VAR getting the big calls wrong yet again, and these we decisive.
You’re contradicting yourself throughout. You made the correct judgement in the first half of your second paragraph.
Can no one read today? I didn’t contradict myself.
Yet again…I understand the decision, but I went on to explain as to how the decision was ridiculous as they had to ignore the evidence because of the technicality of the rule. Thus proving how farcical the rule is.
The answer is… when you can’t score against this West Ham side, and you also concede two goals, and the bumbling players are confused as usual, the answers come by themselves.
Halfway through the season. Just seen Artetas interview on TV and if he believes what he said, we are in trouble. He was very wrong in his summing up. What was also said, is Jesus, Saka and Martinelli 10 goals between them. Probably sums up what afew of us said at the beginning of the season. We need a Striker and a more progressive style.
Reggie, we have had no CF or striker since last season. Our wingers carried us all through last season, and unfortunately haven’t been able to replicate anything close to that form yet.
Also, the buildup and offensive play is way slower, and the chances eventually created are wasted.
Yes, you’re right – WE NEED A STRIKER!
What did he say Reggie?
I hope tonight was just a poor performance. It happens to all teams.
That said, if the chances that WERE made are not converted then then winning becomes an impossibility. Possession doesn’t win a match.
Blaming VAR doesn’t help either. In all probability the ball was out, but it appears that the burden of proof lies with the ball being visibly out and that could not be ascertained. That was not the reason why we lost
I do though, have to give much credit to West Ham who thoroughly deserved their win. They stuck to their task
Correct..
Very much spot on sue
Imagine if we had a goal scoring striker – a player who scores goals. Imagine having a player who could score those chances squandered by Jesus every time he starts. I would offer Jesus plus 90 million and sign Osimhen. Blame VAR all you want but it isn’t VAR that fails to score goals for us.
Osimhen has recently signed a new contract with Napoli and is going to cost a lot of money, perhaps over £100m. Anyway he’ll be off to the Africa Cup for a few weeks.
I don’t blame MA for this defeat we had enough chances to at least draw the match if not win it. The trio of Jesus, Martinelli and Odergaard with only 10 goals between them halfway through the season must take most of the blame. Our main opponent, Man City, still find ways to score without Haaland, they just have better finishers in Foden and Alvarez. If the above named get their shooting boots on in the New Year we are still in with a chance.
We will not win the league with this team.
1. Lack of depth. No game changer on the bench
2. Our full backs can’t win a tackle. Ben white and zinchenko are our weakest link. They are too soft and make average wingers look world class.
3. We need a proper number 8. Someone with legs to push the team forward and can offer us a lot in attack.
4. Get a proper number 9 or forget it. The gaffer needs to know that we can’t win the league with Jesus. We need a proven fox in the box in this modern game. This is EPL and not La liga. Even the likes of Real Madrid turn to Joselu when opposing teams figure them out.
This is a typical “poor loser” article. West Ham played the perfect game in defence and scored from their three chances. I’m not convinced about the VAR decision, but as Clattenburg said, if they can’t see definitely that the ball was out, then they have to judge it as in. The other VAR checks were correct.
Controversy is no excuse for no goals. We know our weaknesses and they will continue to haunt us.
The excuse that Var was again the reason for the loss tonight is absolute nonsense. As a team we were just not good enough. With more 80% of posession we should have a least had some shots on target. Even if we get recognised striker in the transfer window with the type of football we played this evening, all possesion and no cutting edge, I do not see us wining the league
I am going to say it this is on Arteta. Arsenal need more dynamics and tailored tactics towards low block teams. Baiting the press is too risky, instead they should force teams like this to play with possession by using direct passes rather than shorter passes to move the ball up the field. This way the opponent is more likely to intercept the ball from deep and build up their play opening their defence. Arteta needs to form tactics for space utilisation rather than control
One positive was Smith Roes good performance in his fifteen minutes or so. He moved the ball forward with speed and was unlucky with a couple of efforts on goal. If he’d come on at half time it may have made a difference.
I just can’t follow the thoughts of some of our fans and VAR.
The on field referees made a decision that the ball was in and signalled a goal.
The officials used the current var technology to see if that was the correct decision.
They couldn’t overturn the decision, as there was no clear evidence…. hence the decision of the on field referees stood.
Now, IF the on field referees had decided it wasn’t a goal, as the ball was out of play, then the same official using the same var technology, couldn’t and wouldn’t have overturned that decision either.
So, if the decision WAS incorrect, it had nothing to do with VAR whatsoever, but, rather, the on field officials.
As for the game itself, all the things some of us pointed out, became true tonight.
1. Zinchenko is not a LB.
2. Raya is a very good keeper.
3. We need a goalscorer.
4. Havertz most certainly has a role to play in the squad and was sorely missed tonight.
5. We sold a perfectly good centre back for peanuts, without giving him a chance to prove himself.
6. We believed we were better than we actually are.
Some hard lessons to learn and WHU deserved their win… and Michael Oliver, possibly, did us once again!!