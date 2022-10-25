Arsenal v West Ham Women on Sunday – Gunners aiming to break more records

Arsenal Women v West Ham in next game in their WSL campaign By Michelle

Well, the Gunners certainly have a busy week ahead of them. They have their UWCL clash with Zurich, at Emirates Stadium on Thursday 27th October, followed swiftly by the next match in their WSL campaign, on Sunday 30th October against West Ham Women – this match will be held at Meadow Park. Kick-off: 6:45pm. Tickets are on sale here.

The Gunners recorded their 12th consecutive WSL win when they beat Liverpool 2-0 on Sunday. They will be aiming to achieve a new WSL record with 13 consecutive wins in their clash with West Ham. Zinsberger will also be working hard to extend her clean sheet record to 11.

Arsenal Women have had a phenomenal start to their 2022/23 WSL campaign and currently sit in joint top position with Manchester United. Arsenal and Man United are the only two teams to have won all games so far in the current season (having played 4 games a piece). West Ham on the other hand are currently sitting in a not unrespectable 5th place, but have already placed 5 games, having lost 2 games to Manchester United and reigning WSL champions Chelsea.

Arsenal met West Ham twice last season with Arsenal wins on both occasions:

7th November 2021, where Arsenal won 4-0..

8th May 2022, where Arsenal won 2-0 – See the highlights from their last meeting here, with fantastic goals from Blackstenius and Catley! Despite Arsenal´s best efforts, they finished the Barclays FA Women’s League season in second place, as they defeated West Ham 2-0 on the final weekend. Arsenal went into that game knowing they´d have to better Chelsea’s result against Manchester United in order to lift the WSL trophy – but unfortunately Emma Hayes’ side were the 4-2 winners at Kingsmeadow, leaving Arsenal just one point behind the league leaders.

So what will have us fans got in store for us this coming Sunday? Can Arsenal achieve a WSL record-breaking result taking them to 13 consecutive WSL wins? Will Zinsberger keep another clean sheet for The Arse? If we asked Jonas, I´m sure he´d say that the team are only focussing currently on their next fixture at Emirates Stadium on Thursday, and rightly so. With such a mammoth schedule they can only take it one game at a time.

Fans are urged to pre-purchase tickets here (pre-match) as prices are up to 50% higher if bought on the day (matchday) at the stadium.

West Ham fans who are wishing to travel to Meadow Park for the game should purchase tickets here. These tickets will be in the South Stands of the ground.

Michelle Maxwell

