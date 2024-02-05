Arsenal v West Ham Review – Terrible defeat for the Gooner Women

AWFC vs West Ham match report

Jonas Eidevall and our Arsenal Women made the short trip over to Dagenham yesterday to face off against West Ham United Women in what should have been a some what easy game for our Gunner women, but turned out to be one of the hardest games we’ve faced this season, walking away defeated in a must-win game and has left me personally feeling very deflated. In a weekend where everyone around us on the table took away three points, we left with nothing after a hard shift from our women, but West Ham looked like they wanted it more. Here’s a run down of everything that went down.

In the first half Arsenal came out looking good and were on top of play, dominating possession and were creating chances. West Ham were sitting deep and letting Arsenal have a lot of the possession and were playing somewhat of a low block. Arsenal had a few chances early, with the ball hitting the hand of at least 2 defenders in the box but wasn’t given as a penalty.

Just before half time we managed to get on the score sheet after a lovely whipped in cross from Catley from a set piece corner landed on the head of Kirsty Smith who could only clear the ball as far as the back post where Alessia Russo was waiting to dive and head the ball into the back of the West Ham net to make it 1-0. A great striker goal, in the right place at the right time and buried it home.

The second half started a lot like the first with Arsenal having a lot of the possession, but west Ham started to come into the game and were creating a few more chances for themselves and it didn’t take long for them to get a big chance when Catley brought Riko Ueki down just inside the box and the referee pointed to the spot. Viviane Asseyi stepped up and buried the ball in the back of the net back Zinsberger to level up the scores.

West Ham then looked like they had gained a bit more confidence and Arsenal were on the back foot trying to defend but gave away a soft free kick in a good position. Whipping a ball into the box Zinsberger was seen coming out the punch the ball away but only as far as Hawa Cissoko who straight away fired the ball toward the goal, catching Zinsberger off her line and putting West Ham 2-1 up. A silly mistake from the keeper and could have probably been prevented if she just took a hold of the ball.

Arsenal continued to go for it but couldn’t break down the West Ham defence and walked away defeated for the first time this year. Three points lost that we needed in the battle for the title and a big set back for Eidevall and his Arsenal Women.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….