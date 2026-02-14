Arsenal v Wigan match preview and prediction

Arsenal welcome Wigan Athletic to the Emirates Stadium for their latest FA Cup fixture, as the Gunners aim to keep their hopes of winning every available trophy alive. Mikel Arteta’s side has delivered strong performances across all competitions this season, placing itself in contention on multiple fronts.

Sustaining such momentum will not be straightforward, and Arsenal understand that consistency is essential if they are to turn ambition into silverware. On paper, this is a contest many expect them to win comfortably. However, cup competitions are often unpredictable, and complacency can prove costly.

Favourites but Facing Familiar FA Cup Uncertainty

Wigan Athletic arrive in difficult circumstances. The League One side has endured a challenging run of form, losing its last four matches ahead of this tie. Such results suggest a team struggling for confidence, and Arsenal will view this as an opportunity to progress without undue complication.

Nevertheless, the FA Cup has a long history of producing unexpected outcomes. Arsenal must approach the match with full concentration and respect for their opponents. Wigan have already demonstrated resilience in this competition by eliminating Preston North End to reach this stage, underlining their ability to rise to the occasion.

Pressure on the Hosts

While Wigan may benefit from reduced expectations, Arsenal will shoulder the burden of delivering a convincing performance. Playing at home intensifies that responsibility, particularly for a side widely regarded as favourites. The Gunners have, however, shown in recent months that they can handle such pressure, securing results when required and maintaining high standards across competitions.

Arteta’s team will be determined to assert control early and avoid allowing their opponents any encouragement. If they perform to their usual level, they should possess sufficient quality to progress. Yet, caution remains essential, as the FA Cup rarely offers guarantees, regardless of the disparity in league positions or recent form.

Prediction

Arsenal 4-0 Wigan

