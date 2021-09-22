Arsenal v Wimbledon – Match Preview & Predicted score with both sides expected to attack

Arsenal will play host to Wimbledon at the Emirates Stadium this evening as both side’s look at sealing a place in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

This will be the first ever meeting between the two sides, with the visitors only having been formed in 2002 after uproar regarding the owners of MK Dons decision to relocate to Milton Keynes, leading to them to form a new club in their place, and they have rapidly risen their way up the ranks and are now in the same division as their former side.

The Dons head coach claimed that he was refusing to tell his players to focus on defence this evening, as that would similar to telling his side that they are inferior, and that he would be keeping the onus of his tactics on themselves.

This will surely lead to an open game of football which will surely play into the hands of the Gunners, who are far superior whether the lower-league side which to admit it or not.

We come into today’s match on the back of consecutive wins, having overcome both Burnley and Norwich in our most recent outings, while Wimbledon were beaten 1-0 at the weekend by Plymouth Argyle.

The Wombles have been playing positive football this term however, scoring plenty but that has also cost them at the back, and I can’t help but see them leaking goals today.

Despite a much-rotated starting line-up expected on the field, I’m going with a convincing scoreline of 5-1 this evening, hopefully with young Charlie Patino getting a debut goal(assuming he gets the nod to feature this evening).

Is anybody not expecting an attacking matchup? What scoreline are you expecting?

Patrick