Arsenal v Wolfsburg Semi Final re-writing Women’s Champions League history in UK by Michelle

After beating Bayern Munich in the quarter-final of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, Arsenal Women progressed to the semi-finals where our Gunners will play VfL Wolfsburg.

Arsenal set a UK-record attendance of 21,307 for a Women’s Champions League match, when Bayern Munich travelled to Emirates Stadium, for the second leg of the quarter-final. Ticket sales for Arsenal Women’s UEFA Women’s Champions League Semi Final, second leg tie against VfL Wolfsburg have now exceeded 42,000!

Arsenal will be playing Away at the Volkswagen Arena for the first leg of the Semi Final on Sunday 23 April at 14:30 UK time, 15:30 local time. Click here to buy your tickets!

The second leg will be played at Emirates Stadium on 1st May bank holiday, kick-off 17:45 UK, and you can buy tickets here!

As per the tweet below, Arsenal played VfL Wolfsburg in the semi-final of the UWCL 10 years ago, in front of 1406 spectators. Whereas, this time around, the crowds will be significantly larger. I agree Arsenal’s Jen Beattie: “This is INSANE!”

This is INSANE. So proud to still be a part of this club ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/TpRXrPLy50 — Jen Beattie (@jbeattie91) April 14, 2023

Arsenal Women also hold the all-time WSL attendance record of 47,367 and hosted the league’s second biggest game too, and the club is leading the way with women’s games being played in the main club stadium – Arsenal really are the trail-blazers!

Have you got your tickets for what is set to be another record-breaking attendance for our Arsenal Women? We can’t wait for this May Day bank holiday spectacular! Arsenal Women are the only UK club to ever win the Women’s Champions League but that was back in 2007 – can our Gunners do it again?

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….