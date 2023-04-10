Arsenal v Wolfsburg Women’s Champions League semi-final set to be record-breaker by Michelle

Whilst the UK lag behind our European counterparts somewhat, in terms of attendances at UEFA Women’s Champions League matches, we might just be moving into the big league with the Arsenal v Wolfsburg semi-final, taking place at Emirates Stadium on 1st May Bank Holiday Monday.

Barcelona Women hold the record attendances for UEFA Women’s Champions League matches. Indeed, their semi-final first leg against Wolfsburg, at Barcelona last season, broke the all-time record with an official attendance of 91,648!

As per the official Arsenal tweet below, 32,000 tickets have already been sold for the fixture, and the upper tier of the Emirates is open! Tickets for the event can be purchased here. The match kicks-off at 17:45 UK, on the 1st May Day Bank Holiday, and is set to be a record-breaking crowd, for a Women’s Champions league match on UK soil.

❤️ 32,000 TICKETS SOLD ❤️ The upper tier is open! Join us for a special night at Emirates Stadium 👋 VfL Wolfsburg | @UWCL semi final 🏆 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 9, 2023

For Arsenal’s quarter-final second leg win over Bayern Munich , which they won 2-0, Arsenal sold 21,307 tickets. That was a record attendance for a women’s European game hosted by the club and the expectation is it will be broken against Wolfsburg – with ticket sales already guaranteeing that outcome!

Arsenal are no strangers to the Women’s Champions league, being the only UK club to have won the Championship, back in 2007. Arsenal Women Champions League facts:

Arsenal have made 15 quarter-final appearances

7 semi-final appearances

Kim Little has scored 42 goals for Arsenal

Arsenal have played 106 matches, winning 62

295 goals scored

Arsenal are steeped in Women’s Champions League history, and a win for our Gunners in this semi-final clash, would see them in the Final. This has all the makings of a fantastic May Day Bank Holiday!!

Do you think our Gunners can do it?

Michelle Maxwell

