Arsenal v Wolves Build-up & Predicted Score with fifth spot on offer

Arsenal will play host to Wolves this evening in the Premier League with the winner set to take fifth in the table.

The Gunners currently have the edge in the race for the top four, knowing that they have dropped the least points in the division other than the top three at present, and that stat will remain even if we lose tonight’s clash.

Losing would allow Wolves to leapfrog us in the table, as well as allowing them to pass West Ham into fifth however, and would mean that they have to be taken extremely seriously in the battle for fourth as well as the remaining European places.

Wolves are one of the form teams of the division at present with five wins from their last six PL outings, with us breaking up their winning run when beating them 1-0 at the Molineux two weeks ago. It remains to be seen whether they will dwell on their own recent success, or whether our recent win will pray on their minds going into today’s fixture.

Arsenal’s form was terrible in January, failing to win any of our matches in all competitions, but have since beaten both today’s opponents and Brentford thus far in February, and will be keen to continue our 100% record for the month as we look to firm up our bid to qualify for the Champions League.

Coming up against the joint-second best defence in the PL so far this season, we know that this will not be the easiest three points on offer, but our team does appear to be brimming with confidence, and we have reasons to believe in both our defence and attack, and I feel like we will be earning the win.

I feel like we could replicate our most recent scoreline by beating Bruno Lage’s side by another 1-0 scoreline, with Aaron Ramsdale set to star in earning yet another clean sheet.

What are your predictions for today’s big game?

Patrick