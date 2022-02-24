Arsenal v Wolves Build-up & Predicted Score with fifth spot on offer

Arsenal will play host to Wolves this evening in the Premier League with the winner set to take fifth in the table.
The Gunners currently have the edge in the race for the top four, knowing that they have dropped the least points in the division other than the top three at present, and that stat will remain even if we lose tonight’s clash.
Losing would allow Wolves to leapfrog us in the table, as well as allowing them to pass West Ham into fifth however, and would mean that they have to be taken extremely seriously in the battle for fourth as well as the remaining European places.
Wolves are one of the form teams of the division at present with five wins from their last six PL outings, with us breaking up their winning run when beating them 1-0 at the Molineux two weeks ago. It remains to be seen whether they will dwell on their own recent success, or whether our recent win will pray on their minds going into today’s fixture.
Arsenal’s form was terrible in January, failing to win any of our matches in all competitions, but have since beaten both today’s opponents and Brentford thus far in February, and will be keen to continue our 100% record for the month as we look to firm up our bid to qualify for the Champions League.
Coming up against the joint-second best defence in the PL so far this season, we know that this will not be the easiest three points on offer, but our team does appear to be brimming with confidence, and we have reasons to believe in both our defence and attack, and I feel like we will be earning the win.
I feel like we could replicate our most recent scoreline by beating Bruno Lage’s side by another 1-0 scoreline, with Aaron Ramsdale set to star in earning yet another clean sheet.
What are your predictions for today’s big game?
Patrick
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
The players should be up for this match, I think Arteta will tell them that this is an opportunity to end the “same old Arsenal” & stake our claim to top 4, COYG!😂
To surprise Wolves, play Laca behind Martineli and drop Odegaard. Rowe to continue his form on the left. Xhaka and Partey can do the dirty job in front of the defence while Laca and the other three attackers can press.
2-0 to Arsenal
I would really love to see Pepe play as a false 9 in this fixture? though i would agree that it’s really not the time for experiments. This match wouldn’t be easy for us, the fan in me predicts 1-0 for Arsenal but, realistically i see a draw. 0-0 or 1-1
Large Wolves manager believes that after our last meeting he has learnt how to beat us. that’s what he said.”I talk about the movements they did, and are doing very well, especially the diamond of three midfielders and the striker, and the spaces they can offer when they come to press, and we can have that space to play our game.”
*Bruno Lage
Excellent point, I hope Arteta tweaks the tactics at least and shows something different. If it’s the same lineup and same tactics, this game may wind up tougher than the previous.
Lage gets the absolute most from his squad, and is showing to be quite the tactician as well. Wouldn’t be surprised at all if this ends in a draw unfortunately.
3 – 0 to our Arsenal fc.
Lacazette, Odegaard and Saka to score.
2-0 to the Arsenal
If we avoid defeat today, it’s a gona be a huge achievement. Laccazet wastefulness may cost us big
arteta needs to find a way to combine saka esr martineli and odegaard … would probablz mean using esr as a box to box but unfortunately he wont drop xhaka so it will be difficult … that will probably make it an edge of the seat evening with wolves looking for the break away goal as we look to break down their solid defence … could go any of three ways so much depends on the crowd tonight
I dont see a way out for wolves in this game..
The best wolves can get is a draw.
I sense a comfortable arsenal win