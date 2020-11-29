Arsenal v Wolves Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI for must-win game

Arsenal will play host to Wolves tonight in the Premier League, but will do so without five first-team players.

Sead Kolasinac remains out after testing positive for Coronavirus after the international break, but Mo Elneny has recovered in time to return to availability after his positive test around the same time.

Thomas Partey remains out unfortunately with a thigh strain, while Nicolas Pepe will be unavailable after his red card last week against Leeds, and will remain absent for the next two league matches also.

Pablo Mari is closing on becoming available after completing 45 minutes in the Premier League 2 on Friday, while Gabriel Martinelli is also working towards getting his rehabilitation into top gear with him having joined in with squad sessions of late.

Willian is match fit and looks likely to start, while Bukayo Saka will undergo late tests before a decision is made on his participation.

Predicted XI:

Leno

Bellerin Luiz Gabriel Tierney

Ceballos Elneny Xhaka

Willian Lacazette Aubameyang

I don’t think the manager will be looking to risk Saka unless he proved to be 100% ready, and while there is talk that Nelson could get minutes in the league after his impressive performances in the Europa League, I don’t expect him to be starting this evening.

As much as I was tempted to take out Lacazette, as I’m sure the manager is, the only player you could take him out for would possibly be Saka, which would allow Aubz to move back into the centre, but the drought has to end somewhere.

Do you expect Lacazette to get the nod up front today? Do you expect anyone else to start against Wolves?

Patrick