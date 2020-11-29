Arsenal v Wolves Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI for must-win game

Arsenal will play host to Wolves tonight in the Premier League, but will do so without five first-team players.
Sead Kolasinac remains out after testing positive for Coronavirus after the international break, but Mo Elneny has recovered in time to return to availability after his positive test around the same time.
Thomas Partey remains out unfortunately with a thigh strain, while Nicolas Pepe will be unavailable after his red card last week against Leeds, and will remain absent for the next two league matches also.
Pablo Mari is closing on becoming available after completing 45 minutes in the Premier League 2 on Friday, while Gabriel Martinelli is also working towards getting his rehabilitation into top gear with him having joined in with squad sessions of late.
Willian is match fit and looks likely to start, while Bukayo Saka will undergo late tests before a decision is made on his participation.
Predicted XI:
Leno
Bellerin Luiz Gabriel Tierney
Ceballos Elneny Xhaka
Willian Lacazette Aubameyang
I don’t think the manager will be looking to risk Saka unless he proved to be 100% ready, and while there is talk that Nelson could get minutes in the league after his impressive performances in the Europa League, I don’t expect him to be starting this evening.
As much as I was tempted to take out Lacazette, as I’m sure the manager is, the only player you could take him out for would possibly be Saka, which would allow Aubz to move back into the centre, but the drought has to end somewhere.
Do you expect Lacazette to get the nod up front today? Do you expect anyone else to start against Wolves?
Patrick
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
I don’t believe LACA SHOULD start, though he may. Not worth a place at the moment I prefer NELSON.
Southampton beating United, no surprises there.
Us beating wolves would be a surprise cos they’re above us in the table and we’ve never beaten them at home since they went up.
Watching MU vs SOU.
I might admit I have a soft spot for some ex Arsenal players like Theo, Ramsey, Wilshere, Welbeck and Giroud. Most of them are doing good and could still play for Arsenal.
I’d prefer Nelson ahead of Willian.
hope i am prooved wrong very mediocre midfield and forwards, and with Luiz anything can be ecpected a brain drain, red card or even an assist.Fingers crossed, hope we win
plz dont even mention Willinan.
Nelson deserves that position Honestly
The midfield is very shallow. There is no player capable of giving the strikers a killer pass.
Elneny, xhaka and ceballos can not give good passes.
I hope Leno learns how to give a long pass and not just clearing the ball into the field the way he did against Leed United.
United beating Southampton via comeback? Won’t see it in this Arsenal team. We’re more likely to be victims of comebacks
Laca starts today and Arsl will win💯 sure.
What’s is missing most in this Arsenal team is not creativity; it’s spirit; it’s zeal; it’s effort.
The players don’t seem to put in enough energy into their game. They don’t play like something is at stake.
With that kind of attitude, even a group of eleven world-players would falter. The work rate just has to change