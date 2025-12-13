Arsenal v Wolves match preview and prediction

Arsenal face Wolves at home as they look to build on their midweek victory over Club Brugge in the Champions League. That European success helped restore confidence after last weekend’s league defeat to Aston Villa, and there is a strong sense that the Gunners must now respond with another Premier League win. Given the contrast in form between the two sides, it is difficult not to view Arsenal as clear favourites for the fixture.

The Gunners continue to push hard in their bid to finish the season successfully and remain one of the strongest teams in Europe. With quality across the pitch and significant depth in the squad, they are well-equipped to deal with the challenges posed by a demanding schedule and recent setbacks.

Wolves Struggling at the Bottom

Wolves are enduring a miserable campaign and appear increasingly likely to be relegated from the Premier League. Their performances have been so poor that it is hard to see where a league victory might come from this season. Confidence is low, and results have failed to improve, leaving them rooted near the bottom of the table with little momentum heading into this match.

Facing Arsenal away from home presents a daunting task. While Wolves will hope to produce a spirited display, the gap in quality and form between the two sides is significant, and expectations remain firmly in Arsenal’s favour.

Arsenal Depth and Attacking Opportunity

Arsenal have had to contend with injury issues this season, including uncertainty surrounding the availability of William Saliba for this match. Despite this, the squad has shown resilience. Christian Norgaard performed well in a defensive role during the midweek fixture and demonstrated that he can be trusted again if required.

In attack, Viktor Gyokeres will be keen to add to his goal tally. Few opponents offer a better opportunity for a striker seeking confidence than Wolves, given their defensive struggles. If the Swede finds the net early, it could spark a productive run of form.

With Wolves’ poor run continuing and Arsenal determined to reassert themselves in the league, this is a match the hosts will be targeting for a convincing win.

Prediction

Arsenal 4-0 Wolves