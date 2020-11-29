Arsenal v Wolves Match Preview & Predicted Score

Arsenal have the daunting task of hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates this evening, with limited confidence to take into the game.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are one not to be taken lightly, and they are certainly not the team you would like to come up against when you need a boost in confidence.

Wolves don’t come into the clash with the best form either however, having failed to win each of their last two matches, having lost at Leicester before drawing 1-1 with Southampton at the Molineux on Monday night.

Arsenal have by far the worst form however, having picked up only four points from their last five league outings, scoring just once in that time.

The Gunners will hopefully be able to draw some confidence from the Europa League, where we just qualified from the group with a 100% record with two matches remaining, and we will hopefully be able to build on that today.

Much of the talk by the manager and the pundits has been around our lack of creativity, which has led to a lack of goals, and eyes will most definitely be on whether we have an edge in that department.

I can’t imagine that we can continue to fail in front of goal, and the manager will most definitely have the team fighting for the home win, and while our form doesn’t fill me with confidence, I still believe we will find something.

I will be very shocked if we fail to score, while our defence has remained solid apart from the disastrous loss to Aston Villa, which leads me to predict (or maybe hope) that we will come away with all three points, possibly in a 1-0 win.

What are your predictions for the clash with Wolves? Will the Emirates be key in a resurgence in form?

Patrick