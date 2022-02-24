Arsenal v Wolves Team News & Predicted Line-up for PL clash

Arsenal are set to take on Wolves this evening, and are expected to have a full strength squad of options available for the clash.
Bernd Leno recently recovered from Coronavirus of late, while Takehiro Tomiyasu recovered from injury to make the squad for the weekend’s clash against Brentford, but he is yet to feature since his injury.
It remains to be seen if he is deemed to be back to 100%, and I expect that he will start on the bench for a second consecutive match.
Gabriel Martinelli was forced to miss the weekend’s match after getting a double-yellow card against Wolves two weeks ago, and could well return to the starting line-up, but we think he will join the Japanese international on the bench.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Ramsdale
Cedric White Gabriel Tierney
Partey Xhaka
Saka Odegaard Smith Rowe
Lacazette
As you can see, I’m expecting an unchanged line-up from the one which one against Brentford at the weekend, and I expect this team to get the job done.
Do you think Martinelli should go straight back into the starting line-up? Does Tomiyasu have to start if he is fully fit?
Patrick
We have what it takes to beat Wolves. It’d be interesting if Arteta opts to put out Martinelli, ESR, Saka and Odegaard together up front, cause Lacca has been poor lately.
4-2-3-1, with GK-ramsdale,CB’s-white and gabriel,LB-tierney,RB-tomiyasu,DM’s-partey and xhaka,LW-smith rowe,CAM-odegaard,RW-saka,CF-martinelli.hahaha killer line up.
@Admin How comes there’s no article on the potential third world III of which if it happens millions will be affected.I read the UK has banned Chelsea owner from visiting England.Putin is a blood thirsty dictator and its time for NATO to act England can do better than than just sending weapons to Ukraine.There’s no winner in a war where children and mothers cry,this important than football we should be aware of aggression against Ukraine which also has a domestic league that had been suspended.
Eh… maybe because this is a football site and not a world news/debate site🤔
Totally agree.
Arsenal to win
3goals to one….
Essential match where a win would put Wolves at 5 pts with a match more and spurs at 6 pts with same no of match played. It also gives us a mental edge when we will play them since we can play patiently and without pressure while they absolutely need to beat us.
Arsenal 1 – 0 Wolves
Ramsdale to compete for Golden glove this season