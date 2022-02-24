Arsenal v Wolves Team News & Predicted Line-up for PL clash

Arsenal are set to take on Wolves this evening, and are expected to have a full strength squad of options available for the clash.

Bernd Leno recently recovered from Coronavirus of late, while Takehiro Tomiyasu recovered from injury to make the squad for the weekend’s clash against Brentford, but he is yet to feature since his injury.

It remains to be seen if he is deemed to be back to 100%, and I expect that he will start on the bench for a second consecutive match.

Gabriel Martinelli was forced to miss the weekend’s match after getting a double-yellow card against Wolves two weeks ago, and could well return to the starting line-up, but we think he will join the Japanese international on the bench.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

Cedric White Gabriel Tierney

Partey Xhaka

Saka Odegaard Smith Rowe

Lacazette

As you can see, I’m expecting an unchanged line-up from the one which one against Brentford at the weekend, and I expect this team to get the job done.

Do you think Martinelli should go straight back into the starting line-up? Does Tomiyasu have to start if he is fully fit?

Patrick