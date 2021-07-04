Arsenal very confident of wrapping up Ben White deal despite competition

The biggest Arsenal transfer rumour in recent weeks is the expected arrival of Ben White from Brighton, but in recent days there has been speculation that Everton have tried to gazump the Gunners with a bigger bid for the England international.

The new Toffees manager Rafa Benitez had reportedly sanctioned a big transfer move for White and it seems Everton told Brighton they will outbid Arsenal as they aim to hijack the deal,

But it seems that we are all worrying needlessly as an Arsenal source has now told Football Insider that the club still expect to wrap up a deal for White quite quickly once the Euros are over.

With the Three Lions already in the semi-final, it seems that any transfers involving England players at the competition are going to be delayed for at least another week, and it could be that Arsenal could be signing a World Cup Winner, although he hasn’t kicked a ball this month!

It would certainly be very disheartening if we missed out on White, but I have the feeling that this information is correct.

The fact that it has been revealed that William Saliba is going off to Marseille for another season on loan in France, must mean that Arsenal are certainly full of confidence that getting White will be at the Emirates next season…