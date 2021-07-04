Arsenal very confident of wrapping up Ben White deal despite competition

The biggest Arsenal transfer rumour in recent weeks is the expected arrival of Ben White from Brighton, but in recent days there has been speculation that Everton have tried to gazump the Gunners with a bigger bid for the England international.
The new Toffees manager Rafa Benitez had reportedly sanctioned a big transfer move for White and it seems Everton told Brighton they will outbid Arsenal as they aim to hijack the deal,
But it seems that we are all worrying needlessly as an Arsenal source has now told Football Insider that the club still expect to wrap up a deal for White quite quickly once the Euros are over.
With the Three Lions already in the semi-final, it seems that any transfers involving England players at the competition are going to be delayed for at least another week, and it could be that Arsenal could be signing a World Cup Winner, although he hasn’t kicked a ball this month!
It would certainly be very disheartening if we missed out on White, but I have the feeling that this information is correct.
The fact that it has been revealed that William Saliba is going off to Marseille for another season on loan in France, must mean that Arsenal are certainly full of confidence that getting White will be at the Emirates next season…
its the Euros so he wont be a world cup winner if we sign him XD
If he can play like Bonucci and Chiellini, buy him. Otherwise use the money to buy John McGinn, Fabian Ruiz Pena, Dusan Vlahovic or Kelechi Iheanacho
Personally think it’s £50 million wasted while we have £60 million worth of CB’s on the books already (Saliba & Gabriel) that need a coach to sharpen and polish them.
Is the problem the CB’s or Arteta’s evaluation of talent?
Our attack is on life support, the midfield is the weakest in decades, and checkbook Arteta offering £50 million for his 3rd CB in 18 months.
For White’s sake I hope he is Tony Adams reincarnated, or the kbives will be out for him and Arteta.
For £50 million the player should step in and instantly deliver or consequences should follow.
Then again Arsenal never learn. Arsenal jump in both feet with Willian before Ozil saga concludes.
£72 million Pepe investigation and here we are knocking on the door for supremely over valued White.
Everton may offer more in transfer cash, but Arsenal will certainly overpay White in wages; that’s just how we do, modus operandi
Arteta is putting himself surely and squarely in the firing line. None of us including Arteta knows how his decisions on players are going to pan out but boy he is making sure he has to hit the ground running. He is making, along with Edu, some controversial decisions and boy will they bite him in the Arse nal and us, if it doesn’t work from the get go. The team is not shaping up how we thought at all at the moment. No real midfield replacement or striker as yet, after ballsing up letting Martinez go. We as usual look to have NO PLAN.
I am not feeling spending £50 million on a CB..
Waste of money..