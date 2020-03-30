Arsenal News Latest News

Video: Arsenal’s best Panenka penalties – which is your favourite?

Arsenal have scored some cheeky penalties down the years!

Someone’s put together a great video of Arsenal’s best Panenka penalties from down the years.

Watch the clip below to relive some great Arsenal goals from the penalty spot, featuring the likes of Thierry Henry, Santi Cazorla and Alexis Sanchez chipping the ball into the back of the net.

Which is your favourite? That Robin van Persie one against Wolves seems like a particular joy to watch, though winning goals from Henry against Newcastle and Sanchez against Burnley are perhaps more impressive for being so important.

Let us know in the comments below!

