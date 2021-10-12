Arsenal Video – Look at the history of Highbury and how it looks now….

Many Arsenal fans attribute that Arsenal’s decline started when we moved out of “Fortress Highbury” to our swanky new premises which is now the Emirates.

Although we may make more money with the extra seats and facilities, we have lost the atmosphere that cheered on our Invincible side, and many say we have moved into “The Library” and have lost our soul.

This video, produced by “Location, Location” gives you a tour of the new surroundings so you can see which parts of our old home have been preserved.

This Is What Happened To Arsenal’s Highbury Stadium

