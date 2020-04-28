This Fabianski save deserves more recognition.

Arsenal fans won’t have *that* many fond memories of Lukasz Fabianski, but he certainly had a few moments that deserve more recognition.

The Polish shot-stopper clearly had talent, but seemed to suffer with confidence issues, particularly in his early days at Arsenal, but he became a very reliable backup as time went on.

This save below, however, is truly a thing of brilliance as he prevented what would have been a superb solo goal by Wigan, while the rebound looked nailed-on to find the back of the net…

Time to put a bit more respect on Fabianski’s name – this is a superb moment that has been too easily forgotten by many Gooners!