Video: Nicolas Pepe season highlights show Arsenal’s record signing deserves patience

Nicolas Pepe is a slow-starter who’ll be worth waiting for.

There’s no denying it – Nicolas Pepe has not had the easiest start to life at Arsenal, but those writing him off already need to take a long, hard look in the mirror.

Check out this quality video below, which shows some of Pepe’s fancy footwork, intelligent play, and of course, some superb goals.

There’s a reason Arsenal paid a club-record £72million for the Ivorian last summer (as per BBC Sport) and most top players would struggle in our set-up this season.

Pepe had to start out under the struggling Unai Emery and is now adjusting to a new manager in Mikel Arteta, and has had to do his best in a team lacking in quality, cohesion and confidence in most areas of the pitch.

This video shows some truly immense natural ability is there, and Pepe’s time will come.

