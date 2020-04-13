Video: Five minutes of glorious passes from Santi Cazorla during his time at Arsenal

Santi Cazorla really was a joy to watch.

Arsenal fans, and indeed everyone in football right now, will be feeling pretty nostalgic for the beautiful game as all competitions are put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As we can’t watch our team week in, week out, we have to make do with reliving some great moments, and it’s fair to say Santi Cazorla provided plenty of those for us during his time in north London.

Watch below as someone put together a quality video of some of Cazorla’s best passes whilst playing for Arsenal…

There’s certainly a growing feeling that the silky Spaniard was slightly under-appreciated at the time, and his injuries will have contributed towards that.

Still, watching clips like this it really hammers home just how talented he was and quite how much he could have achieved with us if he’d played alongside some better players from our past.