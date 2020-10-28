Arsenal vow to sort out pay per view problem for their fans

A good number of Arsenal’s fans are unhappy that the club is part of the teams that accepted a new pay per view proposal from the Premier League.

The plan allowed fans to watch the Premier League games that haven’t been selected for TV viewing at a cost of almost £15 per match.

This plan has been slammed by fans who are being forced to stay at home and watch their team games on TV because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Standard Sports revealed that the Arsenal Supporters’ Trust has expressed their displeasure to their club about the decision.

It claims that they see the decision as blatant disrespect for their fans and they have asked for an explanation from the Gunners, with the club’s game against Aston Villa next week set to be on the PPV plan.

The club has reportedly responded with a statement to their fans stating that they have heard their concerns.

They added that they are working together with other teams to get a better arrangement in place.

An Arsenal spokesperson told Standard Sport: “We recognise the concerns of Arsenal and other supporters regarding the pricing of pay-per-view matches.

“We are working actively alongside clubs and with the Premier League, and in turn our broadcast partners, to find a solution for the matches after the November international break.”