Arsenal vs Aston Villa Women match report – A game of two halves

Jonas Eidevall and our Arsenal women faced off against Aston Villa women, and walked away 3-1 winners, in a game that we could have probably scored 10, but the Villa keeper and the crossbar kept the scores lower. Arsenal bounced back after last weeks loss to Chelsea, and looked back in great form, having 37 shots throughout the game to Villa’s 1. Here’s a run down of everything that happened.

The game started and Arsenal were on the front foot, creating chances and having most of the possession, but just couldn’t find the back of the net. In the 35th minute the home side managed to get themselves in front when ex Arsenal player Jordan Nobbs passed the ball through to Adrian Leon, who took a touch, looked up and squared the ball into the feet of Ebony Salmon, to take a shot and fire the ball past Zinsberger, into the bottom left corner of the net, to make it 1-0 to Villa.

Halftime came and we had had most of the ball and looked dangerous and, in the 54th minute, our patience paid off, when Cloe Lacasse won the ball back in the midfield, ending up at the feet of Alessia Russo, who took a shot just inside the box, but was saved by the Villa keeper and knocked out into the path of Victoria Pelova, who volleyed the ball first time into the back of the net to level up the scores.

Arsenal kept having chance after chance but the Villa keeper, and the crossbar, were keeping the scores level. It almost looked like the game was destined to be a draw, until the 84th minute when Russo whipped a lovely floating cross into the box for Lotte Wubben-Moy, who headed the ball down and into the back of the net, to make it 2-1 and give us a much deserved lead.

Only 3 minutes later we were at it again when Mead won the ball back, knocking it onto the run of Stina Blackstenius who drove towards the goal, losing her footing for a second but quickly got up and fired the ball on the ground past the Villa keeper to make it 3-1 and seal the win for the Gunners and secure the 3 points.

We probably should have wrapped up the win a lot earlier but for a while there it just didn’t seem like our day, but we managed to pinch a well deserved late victory and bounce back after last week’s disappointing loss.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

