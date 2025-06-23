Arsenal vs Bayern Munich: Who is ahead in race for Premier Leage ace?

Arsenal and Bayern Munich are reportedly competing to secure the signature of Brighton and Hove Albion’s Kaoru Mitoma, with the Japanese winger expected to leave the Seagulls during the summer transfer window. Mitoma has attracted strong interest from top European clubs following a series of standout performances since joining the Premier League side in 2022.

Earlier this year, the winger was the subject of serious interest from a club in Saudi Arabia, but Brighton rejected the approach. Known for their ability to identify and develop talent ahead of rival clubs, Brighton have become a model for nurturing emerging stars and selling them on to elite teams across Europe. Mitoma appears set to follow that trend.

Bayern Reportedly Ahead in Pursuit

Mitoma has consistently impressed with his pace, dribbling and attacking intelligence, making him one of the most admired wide players in world football. His continued rise has kept clubs like Arsenal and Bayern Munich firmly interested, particularly as he approaches what many consider to be the peak years of his career.

At 28, Mitoma’s desire to test himself at the highest level appears increasingly evident. According to Football Insider, Bayern Munich currently leads the race for his signature, and the report claims the German club would be in pole position to sign him if he leaves Brighton this summer. This presents a challenge for Arsenal, who must now decide whether to step up their interest or risk losing out to their European rivals.

Arsenal Urged to Act Swiftly

Mitoma would represent a high-quality addition to any attacking unit, and his profile suits the type of dynamic forward Arsenal have been seeking. The Gunners are being encouraged not to allow Bayern Munich to make an unchallenged move for a player of such calibre. With his proven Premier League experience and outstanding technical qualities, Mitoma could offer a significant upgrade to existing options in the wide positions at the Emirates.

If Arsenal are serious about competing at the highest level, securing players like Mitoma could prove crucial in narrowing the gap with Europe’s elite.

