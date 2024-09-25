Arsenal vs Bolton player ratings – Two players get top rating

Arsenal secured a commanding 5-1 win against Bolton in the Carabao Cup this evening. Here is our player ratings.
Jack Porter – 6.0
A debut to remember for the result, but his inexperience was obvious each time Bolton attacked.
Josh Nichols – 6.5
Played the full 90 minutes and had a decent game at right back.
Jakub Kiwior – 7
Had to lead an inexperienced Arsenal backline and did a fine job.
Riccardo Calafiori – 7
Another start for Arsenal and another fine performance for the Italian who is winning our hearts.
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 7.5
Fearless performance from the youngster who attacked when he needed to without failing in his defensive duty.
Declan Rice – 8.0
Man of the Match performance from the midfielder who commanded the midfield, got his goal and led from the middle.
Jorginho – 6.5
Didn’t have to do much, and his legs failed him when he had to chase down Aaron Collins before the attacker scored.
Ethan Nwaneri – 8.0
An outstanding performance from the teenager, and he deserved the two goals. He could have gotten more and has probably given Mikel Arteta a selection headache.
Raheem Sterling – 7.5
He was Arsenal’s dangerman for much of the night, and it would have been unfair if he had not scored.
Gabriel Jesus – 6.0
Caused Bolton a lot of trouble with his movement, but he is a striker and has to start scoring.
Bukayo Saka – 7.5
Starboy was at his usual best and caused Bolton all kinds of trouble from Arsenal’s right wing.
Substitutes
Kai Havertz – 7.0
Came on and gave Arsenal’s attack new life. He deserved his goal.
Gabriel – 6.5
Replaced the injured Lewis-Skelly and helped Arsenal see out a comfortable win.
Maldini Kacurri – 6.5
Looked confident and assured when he came on
Gabriel Martinelli – 6.5
His bags of energy made it harder for Bolton to get out of their half.
Ismeal Kabia – N/A
Nice to see the gaffer give the kid a break, the youngster seems to have grab the opportunity with both hands.
Great game all around. We need to stay in this competition for development sake. Hope Lewis-Skelly is okay.