Arsenal vs Bolton player ratings – Two players get top rating

Arsenal secured a commanding 5-1 win against Bolton in the Carabao Cup this evening. Here is our player ratings.

Jack Porter – 6.0

A debut to remember for the result, but his inexperience was obvious each time Bolton attacked.

Josh Nichols – 6.5

Played the full 90 minutes and had a decent game at right back.

Jakub Kiwior – 7

Had to lead an inexperienced Arsenal backline and did a fine job.

Riccardo Calafiori – 7

Another start for Arsenal and another fine performance for the Italian who is winning our hearts.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 7.5

Fearless performance from the youngster who attacked when he needed to without failing in his defensive duty.

Declan Rice – 8.0

Man of the Match performance from the midfielder who commanded the midfield, got his goal and led from the middle.

Jorginho – 6.5

Didn’t have to do much, and his legs failed him when he had to chase down Aaron Collins before the attacker scored.

Ethan Nwaneri – 8.0

An outstanding performance from the teenager, and he deserved the two goals. He could have gotten more and has probably given Mikel Arteta a selection headache.

Raheem Sterling – 7.5

He was Arsenal’s dangerman for much of the night, and it would have been unfair if he had not scored.

Gabriel Jesus – 6.0

Caused Bolton a lot of trouble with his movement, but he is a striker and has to start scoring.

Bukayo Saka – 7.5

Starboy was at his usual best and caused Bolton all kinds of trouble from Arsenal’s right wing.

Substitutes

Kai Havertz – 7.0

Came on and gave Arsenal’s attack new life. He deserved his goal.

Gabriel – 6.5

Replaced the injured Lewis-Skelly and helped Arsenal see out a comfortable win.

Maldini Kacurri – 6.5

Looked confident and assured when he came on

Gabriel Martinelli – 6.5

His bags of energy made it harder for Bolton to get out of their half.

Ismeal Kabia – N/A