Arsenal vs Bournemouth match report – A drama-filled classic of a game

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad walked away with all three points this weekend against Bournemouth in what turned out to be another dominant game from the Arsenal squad. What started off as a slow game ended up full of late drama. Here’s a rundown of everything that happened.

The game started off very much in Arsenal’s favour, with play and possession being firmly with Arsenal. Passing the ball around well and creating spaces. Thomas Partey had an early opportunity just after 25 minutes but the Bournemouth keeper managed to get down and save it. Arsenal having a massive 16 shots (5 on target) in the first half.

Just before half time Kai Havertz was seen running towards the goal, fighting off two defenders, the Bournemouth keeper came out taking down Havertz in the box and the ref pointed straight at the spot. Bukayo Saka steps up and cooly places the ball into the back of the net past the keeper to make it 1-0 going into the tunnel.

The second half started like the first with Arsenal dominating possession and chances. In the 70th minute Odegaard won the ball back and managed to get a pass off to Rice in the middle of the box, Rice then knocked the ball onto Trossard who hit the ball first time, curling the ball into the net to make it 2-0.

Bournemouth came close shortly after in the 73rd minute when the ball bouncing high into the air and left players tussling for the ball and ended up in the back of the net when a Bournemouth player fired the ball past Raya, but the referee had already blown the whistle for a foul and the goal was ruled out.

In the 85th minute Gabriel was denied one of the best goals of the season when he scored an absolute screamer of a goal from just outside the box that ended up in the top corner of the goal but was quickly ruled offside.

Just before the full-time whistle Odegaard made a run through the middle and passed the ball off to Jesus on the wing, Jesus dribbled between two Bournemouth defenders and spotted the run of Rice in the middle of the box, Rice took a touch, looked up and fired the ball with immense power, beating the Bournemouth keeper and winning the game 3-0.

A massive three points for the boys as we look towards facing Manchester United next weekend.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

