Arsenal vs Bournemouth player ratings – Lacklustre performance reflected in ratings

Arsenal were beaten 2-1 by Bournemouth yesterday following another lacklustre performance at the Emirates. Here are the player ratings:
David Raya – 5.0
He needs to work with his defenders on how to handle set pieces, and Bournemouth applied considerable pressure on him.
Ben White – 4.5
He struggled against Milos Kerkez and Dango Ouattara, who often combined effectively to pin him back.
William Saliba – 5.5
On a day when Arsenal’s vulnerability at set pieces was evident, questions were raised about his resilience.
Jakub Kiwior – 5.0
He has performed well in recent weeks, but this time he found it difficult as Evanilson regularly escaped his marking.
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 6.0
His ability to beat Bournemouth’s press made him stand out, though Arsenal’s issues with defending set pieces persist.
Declan Rice – 7.0
He was the only player who truly impressed, and it appears his future role may lie further forward on the pitch.
Thomas Partey – 6.5
He provided the expected defensive cover, but the two Bournemouth goals undermined his contributions.
Martin Odegaard – 6.5
Odegaard delivered an improved display, though he was unable to break down the Bournemouth defence once Arsenal fell behind.
Gabriel Martinelli – 6.5
He was active throughout and kept the attack lively, but he opted for an assist when he should have taken the shot himself.
Leandro Trossard – 5.0
He continues to show why he may not be the reliable option Arsenal need as their number nine.
Bukayo – 5.5
This was a disappointing performance from Saka. It is hoped he is reserving his best for the PSG clash.
Substitutes
Mikel Merino – 5.5
He was introduced to increase Arsenal’s attacking threat, but made little impact.
Raheem Sterling – N/A
Oleksandr Zinchenko – N/A
Ethan Nwaneri – N/A
What about the manager’s rating? Were we the 2nd best again as per the norm or did he sabotage himself as usual?
HH,
I don’t think there’s a mark for the manager because it would have to be -10 or worse. A completely clueless manager.
I very rarely reply with any sort of conflict, but to say Arteta is a “clueless manager” is absolutely ridiculous.
I know we haven’t won anything yet, as you normally allude to, but to be in the position we are in now since MA arrived and to call him clueless? Have a bit of respect man FFS.
@Derek
How does a clueless manager achieve back-to-back title challenges for the first time in 2 decades and destroy Real twice in a row, and get to only our 3rd ever CL semi-final, with a decent shout still of reaching the final?
Asking a clueless fan though, so I am not expecting a logical response 🙂
Rice 8, White 6, Partey 7.
We were the better team for 60 minutes then fatigue came into play. We played one of the best teams in world football midweek whilst Bournemouth rested. We have a heavily depleted squad and no options to rotate due to injuries. We also had one eye on Wednesday with Merino not starting and timber not even in the squad.
Let’s not pretend Bournemouth don’t have some decent players either the defenders Huijsen and Kirkez are going to be moving to massive clubs in the summer. Semenyo and Evanilson would also be in our current starting 11 and Outtarro and Kluivert would see plenty of game time too.
Another not so great result but the reality is top 5 is secure. Chelsea have to play Liverpool, Newcastle and Forrest.
See how the standards have slowly regressed ?
4.5 for White was a teeny bit harsh but then looking at the way the review has been marked it’s not wildly out.
Nobody had a blinder of a game and in my view Partey’s performance showed good football but messy errors too so a 6 for me
We need a miracle to win by a 2 goal margin against PSG.
Hopefully they step up their decision making and energy then progress to the final.
My head says we won’t progress.
My heart wants us to progress.
Let’s see how it goes but I’m not putting my hopes up.
The ratings look spot on to me.
If we are able to pull off a win against PSG, then this loss is meaningless.
But in this form, we won’t. We need to play like we did against Real Madrid.
That said. I’m over the moon on our Champions League performance this season. Making it to the Semis, beating Real Madrid on the way, being the only British team in the Semis.
If we beat PSG that will even sweeter
There’s is not much time for ratings as there is a time for everything.
The gaffer has to get his act together and as quickly as possible, this downward spiral is a little too much for the faithfuls
Team was very poor as a whole, nothing positive about being the least worst on the pitch.
Collapses like this are not surprising, we finish seasons meekly, it’s our way.
Is Arteta out of ideas or too arrogant and stubborn to drop Artetaball?
Fortune favors the bold, that’s why “play safe” Artetaball can’t deliver.
Is top 4 a trophy again?
I agree to a certain extent but how do you change things with the players available? We have been playing twice a week for the last month whilst the opposition haven’t. We have no players to rest the likes of Saliba or Timber. Saka, Merino and White are either not fully up speed or got niggling issues same with timber. We are down to the bare bones in terms of attacking options. You could argue we should have addressed this in the summer but we are where we are. We will qualify for nexts seasons champions league and that’s all that matters now. Like a lot of you been pointing out recently what’s the difference between finishing 2nd and 5th because you get the prize. All eyes are on Wednesday and the cautious approach from the gaffer and the players is understandable.
This current team don’t look like they can score 2 unreplied goals against PSG, and if it gets to penalties we’ll still be out as our goalkeeper dives like a toad during shootouts
Then I bring it back to why did Mr Wenger get a hard time for only finishing top 4 when what 7 years later you are saying top 5 is acceptable
That’s just a bad question. Mr Wenger got flack because we 1) got beaten by large margins by the other top 6 clubs 2) hadn’t been in a challenge since before 2010 3) had been at the club 17 years and things had started to go stale 4) refusal to act and sign a proper Dm or a good goal keeper 5) failed to qualify for the cl in his last two seasons 6) age 7) naivety. Wenger was also massively responsible for bringing in the dross Arteta had to dispose of. Do you not remember Mustafi, Chambers, Holding, Kolasinac, Sokratis and co?
What the dross that won Arteta his one and only trophy .
No disputing that early days Wenger was a beast. However the second he switched from the likes of Viera, Petite and Gilberto to the more technical midfielder how successful where we ?
Yes we should have won a major trophy by now but it’s not completely on Arteta why we haven’t. For me we give him the players we all know we need. A creative midfielder, left winger and a cf. if we don’t win anything that season then he can go. But for me he’s built a world class 6 or 7 and we should entrust him to finish the 11.
Didn’t answer the point raised about the so called dross winning Mikel his only trophy though Liam.
By the way, one doesn’t have to lose by a big score to be humiliated – getting knocked out of the fa cup in round 3 and 4 in the last three seasons is humiliating for a club like The Arsenal wouldn’t you say?
And also Liam I would double check that
Arteta is yet to win at the Ethiad or Anfield in the Prem and has had just as heavy beatings as Mr Wenger did at both if not bigger at the Ethiad
Could argue that could be due to Artetas coaching rather than them not being dross. No not really it’s quickly forgotten however loosing 8-2 to man united, 6-1 to Man Utd, 5-1 to Liverpool and 6-0 to Chelsea is still a talked about in bragging rights to this day.
Like loseing 5-0 at the Ethiad ?
Or finishing in our worse league position in quarter of a century and taking us out of Europe?
Wolves , Burnley , Leicester all won at the Emirates for the first time
Difference is Mr Wenger can point to to wins at Anfield and Ethiad in the Prem
Arteta’s coaching? How come we haven’t won owt since?
Wenger’s final 5 years were more successful then Arteta’s first 5
In the history books yes of course. I would argue that the last two seasons prior to this one were better than last 10 under Wenger. Even the Leicester season we finished second we were never in the race. I would also argue that Arteta has given us some pedigree in Europe that Wenger never had. We have fans literally going ballistic because we lost 1-0 to the current best team in world football.
I have never been this disappointed as an arsenal fan and Arteta is the cause of my frustrations. Normally loosing against Bournemouth shouldn’t be a problem but all our starters against psg should have been given the day off seriously, now we’ve ended up stressing them physically with few days to probably the most important match we would be playing for like the last 10 years. Now if we lose to Psg and end up moving down the Epl table to 3rd with all the wobbles of man city this season. Then we’ve got a whole lots of issues on our hands
6.5 for Ode-ghost? Stay off drugs
Yes because he played against poor city sides and poor Liverpool teams . What about Wenger last win at Old Trafford being 2006 or Wenger record against Jose. You don’t see other managers calling Arteta specialist in failure. Loosing to Birmingham in the league cup final. Eliminated in the round of 16 in the cl 7 seasons on the bounce. We can all dig up unflattering statistics. I agree Arteta isn’t perfect but don’t paint Wenger like some sort of God when he should have left 6 years prior as he was on the decline .