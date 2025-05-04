Arsenal vs Bournemouth player ratings – Lacklustre performance reflected in ratings

Arsenal were beaten 2-1 by Bournemouth yesterday following another lacklustre performance at the Emirates. Here are the player ratings:

David Raya – 5.0

He needs to work with his defenders on how to handle set pieces, and Bournemouth applied considerable pressure on him.

Ben White – 4.5

He struggled against Milos Kerkez and Dango Ouattara, who often combined effectively to pin him back.

William Saliba – 5.5

On a day when Arsenal’s vulnerability at set pieces was evident, questions were raised about his resilience.

Jakub Kiwior – 5.0

He has performed well in recent weeks, but this time he found it difficult as Evanilson regularly escaped his marking.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 6.0

His ability to beat Bournemouth’s press made him stand out, though Arsenal’s issues with defending set pieces persist.

Declan Rice – 7.0

He was the only player who truly impressed, and it appears his future role may lie further forward on the pitch.

Thomas Partey – 6.5

He provided the expected defensive cover, but the two Bournemouth goals undermined his contributions.

Martin Odegaard – 6.5

Odegaard delivered an improved display, though he was unable to break down the Bournemouth defence once Arsenal fell behind.

Gabriel Martinelli – 6.5

He was active throughout and kept the attack lively, but he opted for an assist when he should have taken the shot himself.

Leandro Trossard – 5.0

He continues to show why he may not be the reliable option Arsenal need as their number nine.

Bukayo – 5.5

This was a disappointing performance from Saka. It is hoped he is reserving his best for the PSG clash.

Substitutes

Mikel Merino – 5.5

He was introduced to increase Arsenal’s attacking threat, but made little impact.

Raheem Sterling – N/A

Oleksandr Zinchenko – N/A

Ethan Nwaneri – N/A