Alex Iwobi’s sale looks fully justified.

Alex Iwobi is heading back to the Emirates Stadium for the first time since leaving Arsenal for Everton in the summer transfer window.

While the Nigeria international was something of a fan-favourite during his time with Arsenal, it’s continuing to look like the right decision to let him go when we did.

Now 23 years old, Iwobi has not progressed as many would have hoped after his initially exciting first-team breakthrough in 2016.

Speaking ahead of his return to the Emirates, Iwobi says he’s hoping to show us what we’re missing after letting him go, but the truth is, it’s an unconvincing claim when he’s had as poor a season as he’s had.

In an interview with Everton’s official site, he said:”Arsenal is where I grew up and I want to show them what they produced was good and what they are missing.

“I would like to go and prove a point – but I want to prove a point whoever I am playing.”

However, Iwobi has just one Premier League goal and zero assists in 17 games this season. His lack of impact means he’s started just 12 PL matches.

The BBC claim his transfer fee could rise to as much as £34million, and at the moment that looks like some superb business from our end.