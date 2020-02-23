Four stats that point towards an Arsenal victory over Everton today

Arsenal have a superb record against Everton.

This ever-improving Arsenal side not only goes in to today’s game against Everton in fine form, but with an immense record against these specific opponents.

While it would be foolish to underestimate Carlo Ancelotti’s side after some impressive work by the Italian tactician since he took over, history does play a part in these fixtures too, and on that basis Everton will not be relishing their trip to the Emirates Stadium.

Here are four stats – via the club’s official site – that *hopefully* point towards another win for the Gunners today…

Long unbeaten home run vs Everton

We are unbeaten in 23 home games against the Merseyside outfit, with their last win against us in north London coming all the way back in a 1996 game at Highbury, when they came from behind to win 2-1.

Defensive woes

For a team that’s often been pretty well-drilled defensively, Everton have a staggeringly poor record when it comes to keeping clean sheets against us, doing so only once in 32 away games against us.

Goals galore

This next stat is therefore a bit less surprising, but still a nice thing to remember about the opponents you’re just about to play: we’ve scored more goals against Everton – 327 – than any English side has against any opponent.

Arteta getting us back on track

Remember earlier in the season when we just couldn’t win under Unai Emery? Well, under Arteta we’re now six games unbeaten in the Premier League. Let’s hope we can make it seven today against a side we seem to enjoy playing.