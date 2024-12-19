Arsenal vs Ipswich Town Preview: Gunners Look to Close Gap at the Top

Ipswich Town are asked to run the gauntlet when they travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal. The visitors have struggled in the league this year, but Kieran McKenna will no doubt know the challenge his team face.

Based on SportsBoom’s preview of the match, Mikel Arteta’s side will be confident of sealing all three points.

However, they’ll need to be wary of the Portman Road side who earned a point at Manchester United and beat Tottenham Hotspurs away.

If you’re considering a flutter on this Premier League showdown; the Gunners are overwhelming favourites to win according to popular football betting sites.

Arsenal v Ipswich Town Preview

Arsenal

Arsenal have continued to dominate their opponents, but the rate at which they create chances has started to become a cause for concern. When facing teams who are well-organised, Mikel Arteta’s side seem to disappoint.

Granted, the return of Martin Odegaard has been incredible for the Gunners, but when you consider the performances against Everton and Fulham – he hasn’t been as influential as in recent matches.

Many have jumped onto the proverbial bandwagon of sneering at Arsenal for being a polished Tony Pulis Stoke City, which is enjoyably ironic, considering how they have been criticized in recent seasons for their inability to capitalize on set pieces. There is no doubting the attacking threat Arsenal hold – there just might be reservation when it is faced with stubborn opposition.

Ipswich Town

It is no secret that Ipswich have struggled in the league this season. Now, when you consider the fact that they have kept just one clean sheet at the time of writing, and shipped in excess of 25 goals already, it is difficult to justify them leaving the Emirates with anything to show for it.

Kieran McKenna has largely impressed though; they have a side with players who have been with them since League 1 and are still in the side now. No, things have not necessarily gone to plan in the league, but their league position doesn’t necessarily tell the entire story of their weekly performances.

Ipswich will have to remain incredibly compact, narrow and difficult to break down here – but whether that will be enough remains to be seen.

Match Prediction

Ipswich’s best results have come on the road, but going to the Emirates will be a tough ask for McKenna’s men.

Arsenal have an array of attacking threats, they can hurt you from anywhere on the field with the creativity to match. Ipswich have struggled to keep clean sheets and to be fair, have also struggled in front of goal – registering just 54 shots on target all season. We are backing Arsenal to come away with maximum points here, keeping a clean sheet for good measure.