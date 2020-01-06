Arsenal vs Leeds United match preview and predicted score

Arsenal vs Leeds United – Leeds will be tough opponents for Arsenal in tonight’s FA Cup clash.

Arsenal begins their FA Cup campaign with this fixture as they host Championship highflyers, Leeds.

Mikel Arteta finally got his first win as Arsenal manager against Man Utd and he will be looking to build on that victory in this game.

Leeds promises to be a tough nut to crack but Arsenal should edge it regardless of who Arteta decides to field.

The visitors have proven to be good travellers ahead of this game as they have lost just one of their last eight competitive games away from home.

Mikel Arteta will probably be tempted to rest some of his star men as he hopes to have them fresh for Premier League engagements.

That means we will most likely see the likes of Dani Ceballos, Matteo Guendozi, and Gabriel Martinelli all starting.

Winning this game is very important for Arsenal as it will build their confidence further as they prepare to haul themselves up the Premier League table and finish the season on a high note.

We also can’t afford to draw this game and have a replay because a fixture pileup would mean our squad becoming overstretched.

Arsenal has won two of their last three home games against Leeds, and we have won four and lost none of our last five games against them and I am confident that record will continue.

The FA Cup does have a history of shocks but on this occasion, I am very confident that there will be no surprises and that Arsenal will qualify for the next round.

Predicted score

Arsenal 2-0 Leeds United